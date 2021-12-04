Miss Teen disappears after leaving home to buy a bikini that she would wear in a contest

Photo: Playback / Record TV





The candidate for Miss Teen São Paulo, Yasmin Pesinato Benedetti, aged 17, disappeared this Thursday morning (02), after leaving her home in the Barra Funda region, west of São Paulo, to buy a bikini that would wear this weekend in the contest.

Around 1:00 pm, Agatha Marion Pesinato, the teenager’s mother, sent a message to the daughter who saw it, but did not respond. Since the daughter had gone out to buy a bikini, he thought that she had not responded to the message because she was trying on some clothes.

As soon as Agatha returned from work, around 6:30 pm, she didn’t find Yasmin at home. According to her, the contest was her daughter’s dream, and the young woman was very eager to participate.

Still thinking that the daughter might have gone to the mall, the mother sent another message at 7:00 pm. This time, the message was no longer delivered to Yasmin’s cell phone.

In an attempt to call her daughter, she was unsuccessful, as the calls went to voicemail. The girl’s mother said that Yasmin never disappeared and that she was always calm and rarely left the house.

According to the mother, the sellers at the store stated that the young woman was not at the site and that, for sure, they did not see any teenager similar to her on the day of her disappearance. A colleague of Yasmin’s said he saw her on the steps of the Gazeta building, on Avenida Paulista, around 2 pm.

*With information from Portal R7.