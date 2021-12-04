Miss Teen São Paulo missing is found in RS

On Thursday morning (2), 17-year-old candidate for Miss Teen from São Paulo, Yasmin Pesinato Benedetti, disappeared after informing her mother that she was going to buy a bikini. The young woman was found on Friday (3) in Rio Grande do Sul. The information is from the G1.

The event that was scheduled to take place this Saturday (4) and Sunday (5) was cancelled. According to the organizer of the contest, Kabeto Producer, the forecast is for the state stage to take place in March 2022.

“This weekend will not happen. Everything has already been cancelled, restaurant, buffet, accommodation. The payments we made, we will receive a letter of credit for the event at another time. The contest will take place in light of this good news. Let’s suggest the date of March.”

Yasmin’s family informed the Civil Police of her disappearance after the young woman went out to buy a bikini for the contest and did not return. She was incommunicado for hours when she didn’t answer her cell phone.

The Public Security Secretariat (SSP) informed that the miss teen was located in the city of Passo Fundo, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. She bought a bus ticket and went to visit her father. None of those responsible knew about this trip.

Kabeto informed that he intends to talk with Yasmin and her parents to find out if the young woman is still interested in participating in the contest.

“A Yasmin wanting, feeling comfortable, we will support her for this: go back to the contest, she participates in the contest. You will have our full support, from all the candidates as well. This without a doubt. We just have to celebrate this moment a lot. Yasmin’s place is here. Our teen miss São Paulo will be with us, I’m sure. She is a candidate entered in the contest. It will be a great pleasure to welcome you back. It will only depend on her and her family’s wishes.”

