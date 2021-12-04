Miss teen who disappeared on pageant eve is found

Yasmin Pesinato, miss teen from the city of São Paulo, is found after being reported missing – Reproduction/Instagram

Miss teen from the city of São Paulo, Yasmin Pesinato Benedetti was located in Rio Grande do Sul

The 17-year-old girl was reported missing on the eve of participating in a beauty contest

According to relatives, she had traveled to visit her father, who lives in Marau (RS)

Miss teen from the city of São Paulo, Yasmin Pesinato Benedetti was located in Rio Grande do Sul after being reported missing last Thursday (2), on the eve of participating in the state edition of the beauty contest.

The meeting was reported to the G1 portal by the 17-year-old student’s family. Yasmin had told her mother, 37-year-old educator Agatha Marion Pesinato, that she was going to buy a bikini at a store in Lapa (west of São Paulo) to participate in the state stage of Miss Teen São Paulo, but she did not return home and nor did he speak to the family.

The girl would have been seen by colleagues on Thursday afternoon in front of the school where she attended high school, on Avenida Paulista.

According to relatives, Yasmin traveled alone for 15 hours on a bus to Passo Fundo (RS) to visit her father, who lives in Marau. The girl’s parents are separated.

The Civil Police of São Paulo was contacted and proceeded to investigate Yasmin’s disappearance. The case was initially registered as “disappearance of a person” in the 23rd Police District (DP), in Perdizes, in the west zone.

According to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), the investigation was carried out by the 7th DP, Lapa and also by a specialized team from the police station for disappeared people of the State Department of Homicides and Protection of Persons (DHPP).

With Yasmin’s location, the folder will have to record that the miss was found. Last Friday (3), the family was called to testify at the 7th DP, and the police will also hear from Yasmin’s friends. Agents look for other images from security cameras that show the miss in some parts of the city to understand why she disappeared. The teenager may be heard by the police.

The organizers of Miss Teen São Paulo announced the postponement of the contest, which would take place this weekend, to March 2022, due to the disappearance of Yasmin and in accordance with the other candidates.