Moro says Bolsonaro celebrated Lula’s release – Politics

Outside the government, former minister still attracts pocket narists (photo: Evaristo Sa/AFP) Former justice minister in the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, Sergio Moro (Podemos), a pre-candidate for Planalto in next year’s elections, said this Thursday (2/12), that the president celebrated in 2019, upon learning that former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) was released. This is because, in the assessment of the Chief Executive, this fact would help to maintain the polarization in the 2022 elections.

“What we knew was that Planalto, the president, celebrated when Lula was released in 2019, because he understood that it literally benefited him. So, he didn’t work to keep the execution in second instance,” he said yesterday in an interview with Rdio Jovem Pan Paran. Also according to Moro, the Chief Executive did not try to reverse the decision.

A target of Operation Lava-Jato, led by Moro, the PT member was imprisoned for 580 days and was released after the Federal Supreme Court (STF) overturned the possibility of imprisonment of convicts in second instance.

In April of this year, the STF annulled, by eight votes to three, Lula’s convictions under Operation Car Wash, which allowed the PT to regain the right to run for office in the 2022 elections. The majority of the Court concluded that the Federal Court of Curitiba, where Moro was a judge, had no jurisdiction to judge cases involving the former president.

On June 23, the STF plenary concluded a judgment in which, by a vote of seven to four, it declared Moro to be suspect in condemning Lula in the case of the Guaruj (SP) triplex. The next day, the suspicion was extended to all processes involving the PT. The cases, therefore, came back to square one.

Sabotage

Also in the interview, Moro reported that Bolsonaro “sabotaged” his work in front of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security and that he did not keep his promise that the fight against corruption would affect everyone, without distinction to members of the government.

“He didn’t do any of that. On the contrary, he started to sabotage what I was doing. Until there came a point where I just left (ministry),” he concluded.

The former judge left office in April 2020 and accused Bolsonaro of trying to interfere with the Federal Police to protect family members and allies. On the last day, the president gave testimony to the PF in the open inquiry to investigate the denunciation.

Now a dislike of Bolsonaro, Moro tries to be the name of the third way, an alternative to Bolsonaro-Lula polarization. The PT member, by the way, leads all voting intention polls.