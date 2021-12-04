Moro suffers new betrayals in Somos in vote of PEC dos Precatórios – Politics

BRASILIA — A little over a week after the former judge of Lava Jato Sergio Moro go to the Senate to announce a position contrary to the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório, three of the nine senators from their party, Podemos, voted in favor of the text sewn by the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro. Faced with the betrayal of Podemos’s pre-candidate to Palácio do Planalto, there was embarrassment and discomfort on the bench.

It is the second time that Moro has been “run over” by the Congressmen of Podemos on this issue. In the Chamber, during the vote on the proposal that postpones the payment of court orders – debts arising from court sentences –, five of the ten deputies of the acronym had also been in favor of the measure, in early November.

The main criticisms of the PEC are based on the fact that the proposal makes the public spending ceiling more flexible, a rule that limits the advance of spending to inflation, considered essential for the country’s fiscal credibility. The government’s new social program, Auxílio Brasil, with a monthly value of R$400. and even the Electoral Fund.

Despite having signaled its position against the PEC last week, Podemos released the bench to vote as it wished. The three senators from Moro’s party who voted in favor of the proposal are Jorge Kajuru (GO), Marcos do Val (ES) and Flávio Arns (PR).

Kajuru even posted on social media that, even if “the mother asked”, he would vote in favor of the PEC. When contacted, the senator from Goiás justified the change of position as follows: “Exclusively for seeing my homeland with millions starving! The vulpine Bolsonaro government put everything in the PEC!”.

The leader of Podemos in the Senate, Alvaro Dias (PR), tried to adopt a conciliatory tone and said he understood the reasons that led the senators to vote in favor of the government. “The text has changed for the better. There was damage reduction. That’s why we released it,” he said.

EVEN IF MY MOTHER ASKED, I WILL VOTE IN FAVOR OF THIS INFAMOUS PEC DOS PRECATORIOS! I DECLARE TO BRAZIL THAT MY VOTE WILL BE AGAINST! pic.twitter.com/9IRxU23ZJ9 — Senator Kajuru (@Senator Kajuru) November 4, 2021

One of those responsible for the entry of the former judge and former justice minister into politics, Dias admitted, however, that the changes may not be applied. In practice, the changes made by senators in relation to the text approved in the Chamber should end up being sliced ​​up and sent for a new vote by the deputies.

According to the congressional regulations, only the sections of mutual agreement between the Senate and the Chamber can be enacted at this time. “There were many changes. For example: the space for amendments by the rapporteur was closed. If there is slicing, the damage reduction will be in vain, as they will get fed up in the fair of amendments”, argued Dias. “That’s why, of the 13 votes against, 6 were from Podemos,” the senator said, wanting to show the other side of the coin.

Speaking with senators from the Podemos bench, on the 23rd, Moro preached the rejection of the PEC dos Precatório and asked that, instead, an alternative proposal be voted to set a limit on the budget that exceeds the spending ceiling. “We can’t condone the unemployment of Brazilian workers and generate even more difficult situations, under the argument that this would be necessary to fight poverty,” criticized the former judge.