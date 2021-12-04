Moro’s pre-candidacy is stirring up Bolsonaro’s spirits

posted on 12/4/2021 06:00



(credit: Agência Brasil/Reprodução)

The pre-candidacy of former judge Sergio Moro for Planalto stirs the spirits of President Jair Bolsonaro. The Chief Executive revealed his discomfort at Thursday’s live, in which he attacked his former justice minister. “This guy is blatantly lying. He’s playing the role of a clown, no character. Shameless liar,” he snapped. “He left government through the back door, betraying us, wanting to change the director general of the Federal Police for his nomination to the Supreme (Federal Court). He learned fast, huh, Sergio Moro? He learned quickly the old politics.”

The attacks were in response to the accusation, made by Moro, that Bolsonaro celebrated the release of former president Luiz Inácio Lula from jail in 2019, because he thought it would benefit him politically. But in addition to the grudge against the former ally, the president is concerned about the ex-minister’s progress in polling intentions.

A survey by the Institute for Social, Political and Economic Research (Ipespe), carried out between November 22 and 24, indicated Moro with 11 points, three more than in the previous sample. Meanwhile, it reduced the intention to vote in Bolsonaro, from 28% to 25%. Lula kept first place, with 42%.

With Moro inheriting Bolsonaro’s lost three points within a month, the concern is justified. This is what Leandro Consentino, professor of political science and international relations at Insper, assesses. “He makes it clear in his statements and positions. The Planalto’s machine gun was transferred to the ex-minister, taking ex-president Lula off the target, for the time being,” he pointed out.

Alert

The expert explained that such insecurity is due to what Moro “takes” from Bolsonaro, which would be a possible vacancy in the second round of elections. “This turns on a yellow light on the Planalto”, he stressed.

With 10 months to go before the elections, the emergence of a third way with enough force to dismantle the polarity is no longer improbable. “The challenge of the third way is difficult when there is a pulverization of candidates, but this news from Moro may change or correct these paths. He is the one with the best conditions to do this at this time,” said Consentino. According to the expert, for sustainable growth, Moro will have to gather other political actors around him.

Former judge counters the president

Presidential candidate and former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos-PR) countered the attacks of President Jair Bolsonaro, on Thursday night, in his weekly live on social networks. The former justice minister reaffirmed the accusation that the head of the Executive commemorated the departure of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from jail. He also defended the reinstatement of the execution of the second instance prison in the country.

“I don’t want to get into fights, offend, but everyone knows who’s who in this story and who defends the right things,” said Moro, in an interview yesterday with Rádio Jornal do Comércio do Recife. Called by Bolsonaro a liar and without character, the former judge said he would not make personal accusations. For him, focusing on insults and not on political programs is “underestimating the intelligence of the Brazilian population”.

The former minister reaffirmed that Bolsonaro commemorated Lula’s release and that a government minister would have talked to him, at the behest of the Executive, so that no work was done to enforce the sentence in the second instance. Without naming names, Moro stated that if the minister does not intend to lie to defend the president, he will not deny the report.

In addition, he demanded that Bolsonaro be questioned about the episode. “Ask the president today if he defends the approval of the constitutional amendment that restores execution in the second instance, if his government will work to pass it, or if he will again omit and celebrate when criminals are put on the street,” he fired.

“It is absolutely necessary that the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice) approve the execution in the second instance, and then the plenary. Then, the Senate. This is a fundamental agenda for the country, not for me. Forget about the elections, this is important for the country, it is a civilizing achievement,” he preached.

little crack

Moro maintained his speech of building a transparent, true and dialogue-based government, and reinforced that this project differs from PT administrations and the current one. By declaring himself willing to both fight corruption and fight for the non-dissemination of fake news and for press freedom, Moro said he was committed to always speaking the truth. “I don’t believe we need to sacrifice ethics to build good politics”, he stressed .

Asked about his position in a possible second round between Lula and Bolsonaro, Moro emphasized that the “elector will have other alternatives”. “I don’t believe the future of Brazil is so tragic,” he pointed out. “The Brazilian cannot be forced to choose between a government in which there were the two biggest cases of corruption in history and which ended up in corruption and the current government with a crack and a new recession.”