Multivaccination: immunizations are still available at health centers for children and adolescents

The Multivaccination Campaign carried out on children and adolescents under 15 years old ended this Tuesday (30), after being extended by the Ministry of Health. In Mato Grosso do Sul, of the 64,837 children and adolescents who attended the units, 41,092 needed to update the vaccination card, while the others were up to date.

According to the Secretary of State for Health, Geraldo Resende, despite the campaign being over, the immunizing agents offered are part of routine vaccines at health facilities. “So, even if the campaign has ended, it is important that parents or guardians take their children and teenagers to get their vaccines. Another point is that parents also pay attention to the deadline for the application of vaccine doses. For more efficiency of vaccines, the interval between immunizing agents must be respected”.

For the State coordinator of Epidemiological Surveillance of SES, Ana Paula Rezende de Oliveira Goldfinger, this year’s Multivaccination Campaign came precisely to provoke parents or guardians to seek a health unit to update the vaccination card. “Those who haven’t taken their children yet, can look for health facilities to update the vaccination card in Mato Grosso do Sul. It is very important that children and adolescents get the vaccines to prevent them from contracting opportunistic diseases.”

See what vaccines are available at health facilities:

Vaccines available for children: BCG; Hepatitis B; G1P1 human rotavirus (HRV); DTP+Hib+HB (Penta); Pneumococcal 10 valiant; Meningococcal C (conjugate); Yellow Fever (Attenuated); Measles, Mumps, Rubella (SCR); Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Chickenpox (SCRV); Hepatitis A (HA); Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DTP); Diphtheria, Tetanus (dT); Human papillomavirus (HPV); Chickenpox, 23-valent pneumococcal (Pncc 23*) vaccine indicated for the indigenous population from five years of age onwards.

Vaccines made available for teenagers: Hepatitis B (recombinant HB); Diphtheria, Tetanus (dT); Yellow fever (Atennuada); Measles, Mumps and Rubella (SCR); Human papillomavirus (HPV); Meningococcal ACWY (Conjugate); Pneumoc23-valent optic (Pncc 23) vaccine indicated for the indigenous population.