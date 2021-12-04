Murilo Huff cries with the surprise of Marília Mendonça’s brother and mother in the first show after tragedy; watch

A night full of emotions… Murilo Huff made his return to the stage at dawn this Saturday (04), almost a month after the death of Marília Mendonça. The singer was very moved when receiving a beautiful surprise, when Gustavo Mendonça, brother of the Queen of Sofrência, took the stage accompanied by his musical partner, Dom Vittor.

The show in Brasília (DF) was interrupted by Murilo’s production, when the surprise was announced. “We want to disrupt your show a little bit and bring two people to this stage. They came to honor you at this very important moment”, said a member of the sertanejo team. Shortly afterwards, Dom Vittor and Gustavo surprised Marília’s ex-boyfriend, who couldn’t hold back his tears and was supported by the pair. Look that:

“Thanks for the surprise my brothers, I love you!”, wrote Huff while sharing the special moment on their social networks. During the presentation, the trio sang some songs, such as the hits “Um Dia Te Levo Comigo” and “Querendo Te Amar”, as well as the track “Calculista” – a partnership between Dom Vittor and Gustavo and Marília Mendonça, which was released on Friday . Watch some excerpts below:

Mrs Ruth Moreira was also present at another special moment. Marília’s mother surprised her ex-son-in-law with a video that was shown on the screen, wishing the artist good luck in this new beginning. “Hi Murilo! Dropping by to say that I am a great admirer of your work, and to wish you all the success in the world. May God enlighten your paths, may God enlighten your projects”said little Leo’s grandmother.

That’s it my people… family is family

one supports the other

We are with you too Murilo

Strength in this return

Success

❤️🙏 MURILO HUFF IN BRASILIA pic.twitter.com/QtmyaB9o5v — JM (@Jmalachias_sp) December 4, 2021

Murilo also spoke about Marília at a certain point during the presentation, asking everyone to remember the star for all the joy she had in going on stage. “I think that tonight we came here to be happy, to be happy. The intention here is to remember her smiling, on stage, passing on joy to you – what she did the most in her life and what she knew best”, he stated.

The musician even left strong advice to the public. “If I can just leave a message for you: hug, kiss, your friend, your friend, your girlfriend, your boyfriend, your father, your mother, while there’s time. Because it’s too bad to know you can never do it again”, he said, who also thanked him for having had the opportunity to get to know Marília more closely. “I have a great honor to have lived a few years of my life by her side, and to have seen her do what she did up close”, completed.

Throughout the night, the sertanejo also moved the audience by including songs by Marília, such as the hit “De Quem É A Culpa?” and the song he recorded with his ex-girlfriend, “Dois Enganados”, in the repertoire. Watch:

Murilo Huff in yesterday’s concert singing “De Quem é culpa” in honor of Marília ❤️🥺 pic.twitter.com/AzzHulToZz — Versinho (@VSertanejo) December 4, 2021

Today I was even more sure why Lila loved him so much, he really has loves that cannot be lived, he is not only an extraordinary singer, he is a beautiful human being, the pride she must be, being sure of the man she had by her side for 4 years MURILO HUFF IN BRASILIA pic.twitter.com/eNxlVyZVFi — Évelyn 🦁⛲ little bitch of murilia ✨❤️ (@Vivinha_aurieta) December 4, 2021

MURILO HUFF IN BRASILIA MANOOOO Murilo singing Dois Enganados 🎶

IT’S OVER ME VÉI 😭😭😭💔 pic.twitter.com/FPiwJjL0hK — Willian ˢᵉᵖ 🇮🇹 #LN4 🏎️ (@TuitaWill) December 4, 2021

Hours before the first show since the tragedy, Murilo commented that it would not be easy, but that he would have to get back to work. “Already on the road. Today is the day to take another step on the road called moving forward. It won’t be easy, I know, but it’s not impossible either. Let’s go with faith in God”, he wrote on Twitter. The singer Maraisa, a great friend of Marília, also showed her support. “Friend… May God bless this day and be with you this moment! You have the beautiful purpose of bringing joy to your fans! Focus on it! I wanted to be there with you now, but I’m here, sending all the love and all the positive energy! I’m your fan”, she said.