Murilo Huff gets emotional in the 1st show after Marília Mendonça’s death

Singer Murilo Huff returned to the stage to perform for the first time after the death of Marília Mendonça, with whom he has a son, and received honors from the mother and brother of the queen of suffering.

Huff performed last night at Modesto Bar, located at Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha, in Brasília (DF). On stage, he was surprised by the presence of singer João Gustavo Mendonça and his musical partner, Dom Vittor.

However, the artist was unable to contain his emotion when he received a message from Ruth Moreira, mother of Marília Mendonça, who said that she admired Huff’s work and wished “all the success in the world” to the famous man.

“Hi, Murilo. I’m stopping by to say that I am a great admirer of your work and to wish you all the success in the world. May God enlighten your paths and your projects”, declared Ruth.

In the stories on his Instagram profile, the countryman shared some videos of the moment, and thanked Ruth “for being present even from afar”. “I love you,” he completed.

This was Murilo Huff’s first performance since the plane crash on November 5, which took place in Carantiga, in the interior of Minas Gerais, which took the life of Marília Mendonça, aged 26, and claimed four other victims: The singer’s uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira, producer Henrique Bonfim, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and co-driver Tarciso Pessoa Viana.

Mendonça left a son, Leo, aged 1 year and 11 months, as a result of his relationship with singer Murilo Huff — custody of the child will be shared between the father and maternal grandmother, Ruth Moreira.

Yesterday, the stylist from the countryside, Flavia Brunetti, vented about the messages she has received with questions about the accident, and stated that this has done her harm.

Recently, the singer Felipe Araújo, who partnered with Marília Mendonça in the song “Amante Fiel”, stated that he was “very devastated” with the death of the sertaneja, and that she “was the greatest talent I’ve known”.

In an interview with Globo, the composer’s brother, João Gustavo, said that the family has not yet opened the diary found among the famous woman’s belongings at the accident site, and that the notebook will undergo a restoration process.