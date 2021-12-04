Murilo Huff says goodbye to his son with Marília Mendonça and moves him

Singer Murilo Huff was thrilled to appear with his son with Marília Mendonça on his return to concerts

The singer Murilo Huff will start her return to shows almost a month after the goodbye to the singer Marília Mendonça. Murilo and Marília dated for four years and together they had the boy Léo, one year and eleven months old. The couple separated just two months before the singer’s departure.

When you show up just before getting on your bus to start the tour, Murilo Huff posed with little Leo in her arms. He appeared hugging his son and saying goodbye to the little one with many hugs and kisses. The singer also showed the tattoo he made to honor Marília Mendonça.

When he appeared with his son about to return to work, Murilo was moved and said: “Today is the day to take another step on this road called moving forward… Going back to doing what I love and what I believe is my mission here on earth: bring you joy! Let’s go with God”.

Several famous people sent messages of support to Murilo Huff. “Blow up brother”, commented singer Kevi Jonny. While the singer Léo Xavier commented: “Now it’s just my fi, make sure there’s someone in heaven looking out for you and Léo”.

Netizens also commented on the singer’s registration with his son. “Shines! Today the stage is yours, may God bless you and protect you”, commented an internet user. And another netizen said: “You deserve the whole world! May God bless you and protect you”.

And a netizen also said: “You are strong, you are blessed! God is with you Murilo”. Another internet user also stated: “A lot of strength right now, we are with you! Good back, God bless!”.

A netizen also said: “All of Brazil is with you Murilo! God bless you always!”. Another internet user also said: “God accompany you, shine and put on the best show of your life”.

