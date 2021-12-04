Music NFTs Emerge as Threat to Spotify’s Reign – Cryptocurrencies

Spotify is the world’s leading music streaming platform, with more than 380 million users, but its reign could be coming to an end – at least if it depends on NFT technology, which is already beginning to be embraced by artists as an alternative to increase remuneration for work.

NFT has been explored in the music business for providing authenticity and exclusivity to an asset issued digitally – in this case, a music track made available via the Internet.

DJ and music producer Deadmau5 and indie rock band Portugal The Man led the latest initiative in this direction by announcing, on Thursday (2), the release of one million digital copies on NFT of their new single, “This is fine”.

The items were made available on the Mint Base platform, built on the Near Protocol (NEAR) blockchain. Each NFT is for sale for 0.25 NEAR, or about $2.20. The goal is to make the track the fastest track in history to reach one million copies sold.

decentralized music

In addition to guaranteeing authenticity, NFTs allow digital items to be compatible with different services or wallets, acting as MP3 files that cannot be copied. The only requirement for this to work is to use the same blockchain or access bridges between different blockchains, as happens between Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC).

For experts, this independent character poses the biggest threat to Spotify. According to a study by the Danish bank Saxo Bank, the music market is about to undergo a revolution in the way of commercialization amidst the popularization of NFT platforms, and the biggest loser should be Spotify.

The main reason, according to the bank, is the decentralized business model allowed by new generation platforms, which eliminate intermediaries and deliver more value to the artist.

“The NFT use case could be particularly attractive in the next step for content generator technology in the music industry, as musicians feel unfairly treated by the revenue sharing models of current streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music ”, pointed out one of the bank’s analysts.

One of the promising solutions in this field is Audius (AUDIO), which offers a decentralized platform where artists can promote their work without the intermediary of record labels and with the possibility of putting more money in their pockets. NFT technology plays an important role in this strategy, serving as a certificate of authenticity for acquired music.

The promise attracted big names in the market. Artists like Katy Perry, The Chainsmokers and Jason Derulo agreed to invest in the business together with the former CEO of Sony Music. In addition, the deal has already raised US$8.6 million with funds such as Coinbase Ventures and Pantera Capital. This year, the solution even closed a partnership with Tiktok.

Project Vezt, on the other hand, takes a different path, and uses blockchain technology to make a kind of IPO (IPO) of songs – a process called Initial Song Offer (ISO).

Brazil

Brazilian initiatives are also trying to chase what appears to be a promising market opportunity. All Be Tuned, created by fintech Moeda Semente, raised R$ 60 thousand in 24 hours with the sale of its first song on NFT, in March of this year.

Newer, Muzicoin intends to go further and offer cryptocurrencies as payment to the user who remains active on the platform. Then he can use the coins within the platform to buy products and services. It also allows the artist to record their music together with signed contracts with managers and record labels.

“MUZi’s blockchain is inviolable and immutable. This eliminates the possibility of tampering by a malicious individual, building a transaction ledger that all members of the network can trust,” says Emmerich Ruysam, CEO of Muzi.

For Saxo Bank, the growth of decentralized alternatives will make Spotify depreciate by up to 33% in 2022. This year, the company’s shares are already showing a strong drop: from around US$ 300 at the beginning of the year to US$ 229 today.

