Mutiro da Sade’s first baritric surgeries will be performed in Campos

The first bariatric surgeries of the Mutirão da Saúde, officially launched on November 19, by Mayor Wladimir Garotinho, in a ceremony at the Teatro Municipal Trianon, will be held this Friday (03), at 8:00 am, at Hospital Escola Álvaro Alvim (HEAA) . The patients are Elídia Cristina da Costa Gonçalves, 62 years old, and Aline Ribeiro Rodrigues, 32 years old.

Waiting for 2 years for the procedure, Elídia said that she no longer had any hope of undergoing the surgery to reduce her stomach. “I couldn’t even believe when they said there would be a joint effort and the surgeries would be resumed by the City. I would even like to give Mayor Wladimir Garotinho a kiss of thanks”, said Elídia, who developed several diseases due to obesity. “I’m hypertensive, I have a herniated lumbar and cervical disc, and a problem with my knee,” she added.

On November 22, Elídia consulted with the doctor who will perform the surgery, Rodrigo Rios. “Since I was going to undergo gallbladder surgery on December 21st, I have all preoperative exams up to date. I even lost 10 kilos. The doctor said I’m ready to have the bariatric,” she said.

The procedure was also being long awaited by Aline. “It’s for my health. I need to have a better quality of life, as I have a 5-year-old daughter and it is very difficult not to be able to play, run with her”, said Aline, adding that because of obesity, she is hypertensive and has decompensated and insulin-dependent diabetes.

In 2010, in the government of former mayor Rosinha Garotinho, City Hall started to pay for bariatric surgery, but the service ended up being disabled, considerably increasing the number of people waiting for the procedure in the last four years. The surgery paid for by the Municipality uses the videolaparoscopic technique, which is minimally invasive and allows for faster recovery.

To serve the more than 80 patients waiting for bariatric surgery, the current management, through the Municipal Health Department, launched the Mutirão da Saúde, which also aims to clear the waiting list for more than 40,000 procedures, between exams specialized and other surgeries. The action continues until January 31, 2022. The joint effort is aimed at people who were unable to perform exams or surgeries until October 31 of this year.