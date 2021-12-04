NASA Highlights: Astronomical Photos of the Week (11/27 to 12/03/2021)

How about kicking off the weekend by checking out the latest astronomical photos highlighted by NASA? In this compilation, you will find images of galaxies of different types: one has a spiral structure, the other an irregular one — and it is certain that they are all amazing. In addition, you also see a record of comet Leonard accompanied by curiously shaped galaxies.

You can also find a video of Uranus accompanied by some of its moons. And, speaking of natural satellites, also enjoy a beautiful image of the Moon, taken during the partial lunar eclipse.

Saturday (27) — The Wind Vane Galaxy

Weather Vane Galaxy, formed by at least one trillion stars (Image: Reproduction/NASA, ESA, CFHT, NOAO; K.Kuntz (GSFC), F.Bresolin (U.Hawaii), J.Trauger (JPL), J. Mold (NOAO), Y.-H.Chu (U. Illinois)

Galaxy M101, also known as the “Wind Vane Galaxy,” appears here in one of the largest images the Hubble Space Telescope has ever taken of a spiral galaxy. It’s just that the object recorded here is 170,000 light-years across—consider that that’s almost twice the diameter of the Milky Way.

Astronomers believe that M101 contains at least a trillion stars, along with numerous nebulae scattered throughout its arms. These nebulae contain gigantic molecular clouds of hydrogen, being regions of intense star formation. The areas in blue indicate young clusters, formed by hot, bluish and newborn stars.

The Vane Galaxy is approximately 25 million light-years from Earth towards the constellation Ursa Major, and can generally be observed through small telescopes. This image is the result of a combination of 51 exposures made over several studies conducted over nearly a decade, and brings together information from infrared and visible light.

Sunday (28) — Comet Churyumov-Gerasimenko

Churyumov-Gerasimenko comet in a Rosetta probe record (Image: Reproduction/ESA, Rosetta, NAVCAM; Stuart Atkinson)

Is this landscape part of some distant planet or moon? Well, actually, it’s one of several details of comet Churyumov-Gerasimenko (CG) recorded by the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Rosetta mission. The spacecraft arrived at it in 2014 and spent some time orbiting it to collect data, until it made a controlled landing on its surface in 2016.

The cliff that appears here measures approximately 1 km and if you could venture there, you might even be able to climb it with ease, as the comet has low surface gravity. At the bottom of the cliff, there is relatively soft terrain with rocks that reach 20 m in length.

The data obtained by the mission indicate that the ice from the CG has a different amount of deuterium than the water in the Earth’s oceans. The Churyumov-Gerasimenko comet is made up of 26 distinct regions, each named after some Egyptian deity. The regions of the larger wolf of the comet were named after gods, and those of the smaller ones, goddesses.

Monday (29) — Cosmic Mystery

Formation of a preplanetary nebula around the binary star LL Pegasi (Image: Reproduction/NASA, ESA, Hubble, HLA/Jonathan Lodge)

The image above shows a mysterious and intriguing object, as it is unclear what formed this spiral structure in the upper left corner.

One possibility is that it is a rare preplanetary nebula forming around the binary star LL Pegasi; in these systems, the two stars orbit a common center of mass. Generally, the brightest is classified as the primary star in these systems, while the darkest is the secondary.

The spiral could have been formed by an ongoing process in the LL Pegasi system, in which one of the stars is losing material to its neighbor. Furthermore, it is possible that the binary system is becoming a planetary nebula; this is an end-of-life stage for red giant stars, when they expand layers of ionized gas.

In the one shown here, the rate of expansion of the gas seems to indicate that a new layer will appear in about 800 years, a period that corresponds to that necessary for the two stars to orbit each other. Another mystery is related to the glow of the spiral, perhaps caused by light reflected from nearby stars.

Tuesday (30) — Uranus and some moons

This video shows some of the glow of Uranus and its moons, recorded by the Bayfordbury Observatory in Hertfordshire, UK.

Despite lasting only a few seconds, the sequence shows four hours of observation of this distant system, formed by a planet whose dimensions make it four times larger than Earth.

You would hardly want to travel to Uranus, as the temperatures, pressures and materials of this distant world are far too extreme and volatile for life as we know it. To get an idea, consider that the years there last about 84 Earth years, while the winters last for a long 21 years.

Today, astronomers have identified 27 moons in the planet’s orbit — and, unlike most of our Solar System neighbors, they are named after the works of poets William Shakespeare and Alexander Pope. In this video, we saw the moons Titania, Oberon, Umbriel and Ariel.

Wednesday (1) — Colors on the Moon

Moon with three different colors (Image: Reproduction/Angel Yu)

We are used to seeing the Moon with gray tones, but the photo above has some other colors. The image was taken during the recent partial lunar eclipse and has some interesting effects: the gray tones of the lower part of the lunar disk are the typical color of our natural satellite, originating from compounds present on the Moon’s surface such as oxygen, silicon, magnesium, iron, among others.

The darker regions were formed by ancient volcanic eruptions and reflect less light — so they appear to be darker. The reddish part is the result of a process similar to the one that causes the red colors of sunset and sunrise. As sunlight passes through the atmosphere during the eclipse, part of the colors in the spectrum are “filtered”.

Since the wavelengths of red light are the least affected, they reach the moon and make it reddish. Finally, we are left with this little blue band in the middle of the lunar disk, which is simply the result of sunlight that has made it through the upper part of the Earth’s atmosphere.

Thursday (22) — Barnard’s Galaxy

The irregular-type Barnard Galaxy is 1.5 million light years from us (Image: Reproduction/Dietmar Hager, Eric Benson)

Here, we have galaxy NGC 6822. Also known as “Barnard’s Galaxy”, it is just 1.5 million light years from us in the direction of the constellation Sagittarius and measures approximately 7,000 light years.

It is an irregular dwarf galaxy that tends to have low metallicity and relatively high levels of gas. This makes it a good tool to help astronomers better understand the evolution of galaxies.

Some of the irregular galaxies may have had spiral shapes, but they were distorted by the gravity of a neighboring object, which ended up affecting their structure. In the image, we find some blue and young stars in Barnard’s Galaxy, also accompanied by a pink glow.

This color, present in only a few regions, comes from hydrogen emissions from areas where star formation processes occur. NGC 6822 is also part of the Local Group, made up of more than 50 galaxies — among the largest members are Andromeda, Triangle and the Milky Way itself.

Friday (03) — Comet Leonard and galaxies

Comet Leonard appears in the center of the photo, with galaxies NGC 4631 and NGC 4656 at the top and bottom, respectively (Image: Reproduction/Gregg Ruppel)

Have you ever thought about seeing a comet appearing to be between two different galaxies? This is exactly what appears in this photo of comet Leonard (C/2021 A1), which appears to cross the space between two galaxies.

It’s getting closer and closer to the Earth and the Sun, but 35 millennia ago, Leonard was 525 billion kilometers from our star; on December 12th, Leonard will make its closest approach to Earth. After Christmas, the comet should leave our field of vision, reaching the point closest to the Sun on January 3rd. After it orbits the star, it will be launched out of the Solar System and will no longer be seen.

In addition to the comet, the image also has some interesting galaxies: the one at the top is NGC 4631, popularly known as the “Whale Galaxy”. This is a spiral-like galaxy seen from the side of the Earth; therefore, the slight distortion of her disk seems to form something like a whale.

The other is NGC 4656, called the “Hockey Stick Galaxy”, whose curious shape may have been the result of interactions with other galaxies. Of course, the comet’s apparent proximity to the galaxies is just an impression, as they are over 25 million light years away.

Source: APOD