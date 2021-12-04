Neo Qumica Arena to be the stage of the final of the Paulisto Feminine; Corinthians seeks the tri-championship

This Saturday afternoon, hours before the first game of the big decision of the São Paulo Women’s Championship, the São Paulo Football Federation announced the change of stadium for the return duel. The stage of the final will be the Neo Química Arena, at 9 pm, next Wednesday.

According to the FPF, the change happened due to a request from the client. In other words, Corinthians asked for the game to be held at Neo Química Arena. Previously, the match had been scheduled for the Arena Barueri.

As the change is still recent, Corinthians has not released any information about tickets. That should happen soon, as the decision takes place on Wednesday. Remember that the final of the Paulistão Women’s U-17 will also be played in Itaquera this Sunday.

Timão arrives to the decision undefeated in the 13 games played so far. In total, there are 12 victories and only one draw in the entire Paulistão campaign. Faced with the opponent in the grand final, Corinthians won 2-1, in the second round of the first phase.

The team led by Arthur Elias is the current two-time champion of the state competition. In 2019, Corinthians beat São Paulo in the big decision. In 2020, Timon secured the second cup in the final against Ferroviária.

