New poster shows villains in detail

Marvel and Sony unveiled, this Friday (3), three new posters for Spider-Man: Sem Volta Para Casa, the next MCU movie scheduled for December 16 in Brazil. The posters focus on the film’s three main villains: Goblin Green (Willem Dafoe), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx). Check it out below:

Willem Dafoe returns as Green Goblin in #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17. Tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/tbBerq4m4t — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) December 3, 2021

.@iamjamiefoxx returns as Electro in #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17. Tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/jZkXjnso5O — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) December 3, 2021

In addition to the return of Tom Holland in the role of Spider-Man, the film features the return of several old characters and actors from the franchise, such as the three villains mentioned above. Even after successive negatives of the production, fans are still waiting for the presence of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, the two other Miranhas of the cinema. Will it roll?

Spider-Man Synopsis: No Return Home and Release Date

For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our hero and friend from the neighborhood is unmasked (events seen in Spider-Man: Away from Home) and can no longer separate his normal life from the big risks of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the risks become even more dangerous, and force him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

