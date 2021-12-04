New variant: what is already known about Ômicron transmissibility

Since its discovery was announced on November 25, countries around the world have quickly mobilized to alleviate the impacts of the new Ômicron variant. The B.1.1.529 strain of the new coronavirus was first identified in Botswana, southern Africa, and was soon found in South Africa and Hong Kong.

In just a few days, more than 36 countries have already registered detections of the new variant, including Brazil, with a total of six cases, three in the state of São Paulo, two in the Federal District and one detected in Rio Grande do Sul.

Currently, what intrigues scientists around the world are the level of transmissibility of the new variant and the effectiveness of vaccines against it.

According to the chief scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO), Soumya Swaminathan, the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus is very transmissible, but people should not panic.

“How worried should we be? We need to be prepared and cautious, not panic, because we are in a different situation than a year ago,” said Swaminathan.

Chance of reinfection up to three times higher

An update of the study conducted in South Africa by Juliet Pulliam, director of the DSI-NRF South African Center of Excellence in Epidemiological Modeling and Analysis, was published on Friday (2) and points out that the chance of variant retransmission Ômicron is three times larger than other variants.

The research aims to examine whether the risk of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection has changed over time in South Africa, in the context of the emergence of Beta, Delta and Ômicron variants. And it shows that Ômicron is more likely to reinfect those who already had Covid-19.

The study was based on data collected by the South African healthcare system on an estimated 2.8 million confirmed coronavirus infections between March 2020 and November 27, 2021, including 35,670 suspected reinfections.

Focusing on the analysis of positive tests for Covid-19, the scientists observed a significant increase in supposed reinfections, which coincides with an increase in the Ômicron variant. Not all samples were sequenced, but the researchers say that there was no such trend with other variants in the country, which may indicate that the new strain would be able to circumvent the immunity caused by a previous infection.

According to a post by Juliet Pulliam on Twitter, evidence of an increased risk of reinfection associated with the emergence of Ômicron suggests the evasion of immunity from the previous infection.