New Year’s Eve 2022 in Rio: the state’s scientific committee analyzes alternatives to release the party in Copacabana

RIO — In a preliminary opinion, the Technical Advisory Group for Public Health Events, a group of specialists who help the Rio de Janeiro State Health Department in decisions about the Covid-19 pandemic, did not recommend the holding of the Copacabana New Year’s Eve party in its classic format: with large crowds on the shore, everyone without a mask. The ministry’s technicians are studying, in addition to canceling the event, alternative formats for the celebrations — such as the mandatory use of masks or a reduction in the number of people present.

The issue was discussed at a meeting that took place this Thursday, according to the state secretary of Health, Alexandre Chieppe. The conclusion of the folder was that, at first, the holding of Copacabana parties in their classic format is reckless.

— In my understanding, this decision, which is not definitive, is based on uncertainties, which will certainly, over the next few weeks, we will better understand the behavior of this new strain. The agreement is that this decision will be postponed for a few more days. If there is a change in this scenario, that is, having better answers, we will be able to make the best decision – says the secretary.

A new group meeting should take place next Wednesday. Chieppe informs that the definitive positioning of the State Department of Health (SES) may come out even on New Year’s Eve, but the intention is to gather enough information to support the decision of Governor Cláudio Castro and city halls until the 15th.

For this, however, SES and its technical advisors need data on different aspects of the new strain, such as its aggressiveness, its lethality and, above all, its impact on the protection provided by vaccines.

Once it has a firm opinion, the secretariat’s idea, informs Chieppe, is to define with municipal managers — especially those in the capital, responsible for organizing the party on the Copacabana beachfront, in the South Zone — whether the celebrations will really take place and which model they will.

This is because the discussion of experts who advise the SES is not restricted to a possible cancellation of New Year’s Eve parties. The folder has already discussed other formats of events for the turnaround — such as a New Year’s Eve on the waterfront with a limited audience through controlling the sale of subway tickets.

“Let’s have our meeting first. If there is any convergence with the city hall, we will propose a joint meeting so that the two groups can propose something, whether it’s a New Year’s Eve with some restrictions, or not holding a big party with agglomeration – says Chieppe. — We discussed, for example, a New Year’s Eve with the use of masks, even in open environments, given the possibility of crowding. We also debated reducing the number of people on the shore. It is possible to control this through subway tickets, for example.

For the secretary, possible divergences between the state and municipal departments of Health must be resolved technically, with discussion between advisors from both folders. Chieppe also says that it is up to the SES to issue a specialized recommendation to municipalities, which may or may not follow it.

— Disagreement will always be technical. That’s why the possibility for us to bring the two groups together so that there is the greatest possible convergence. We are talking about decisions that are made based on expert opinion. So we also imagine that these specialists converge on the basis of scientific knowledge that you have – he says. — The tendency of SES is to issue, depending on what it deems correct, recommendations to city halls, which may or may not follow these recommendations. Our recommendations will be issued by resolution.

New Year’s Eve

Canceled in at least 15 capitals, including São Paulo, the New Year celebrations are uncertain in Rio, given the possible arrival of the Ômicron variant. This Friday, the municipality ruled out a suspected case of the lineage.

The Scientific Committee to Combat Covid-19 (CEEC) of the municipality of Rio, equivalent to the technical group that advises the SES, defended, after a meeting on Monday, that the current plans of the city hall for New Year’s Eve be maintained, if the Covid-19’s epidemiological scenario does not change.

This Wednesday, Mayor Eduardo Paes reaffirmed that the decision will be technical and will take place in accordance with the state government. He said that the arrival of Ômicron is “unavoidable” (as Chieppe claimed a few days earlier), but that more data is still needed to define its impact on the city’s party schedule.

For Governor Cláudio Castro, the decision on the realization of the New Year’s Eve should still be taken in the first half of December. He has also stated that the state government’s position on the matter will be 100% technical, not political.