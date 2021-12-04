New Year’s Eve 2022: Paes cancels New Year’s Eve party in Rio de Janeiro

RIO – Mayor Eduardo Paes announced this Saturday morning on his Twitter account that Rio de Janeiro will not have a New Year’s Eve party this year at Copacabana Beach and elsewhere in the city, as traditionally happens. According to him, between the decision of the municipal and state scientific committees, the most restrictive will always apply.

Read more:State scientific committee analyzed alternatives to release the party in Copacabana

“The City Hall Committee says it can. The State Committee says no. So it can’t. We’re going to cancel this way the official New Year’s Eve celebration in Rio,” he wrote on the social network, highlighting an article published by the newspaper Extra with specialists.

We respect science. As there are divergent opinions among scientific committees, we will always stick with the most restrictive. The City Council says it can. The State’s says no. So it can’t. We will thus cancel the official New Year’s Eve celebration in Rio.1/2 pic.twitter.com/BsFTbIprNQ — Eduardo Paes (@eduardopaes) December 4, 2021

Paes also explained that he had been talking to Governor Claudio Castro and that the recommendation for cancellation was not what he had been giving him until then. He stressed that he is complying with the state decision.

‘Vaccine passport’: see where it will be required in Rio

“If this is the command of the State (that’s not what the governor had been telling me), let’s accept it. I hope I can be in Copacabana hugging everyone in the transition from 22 to 23. It will be missed, but the important thing is that we continue vaccinating and saving lives,” he explained.

Finally, he regretted that the party has to be cancelled, and highlighted the difficulties in relation to sanitary and logistical security measures to organize the party in such a short time.

Read more:Deputy of the PL is caught with wads of money from the diversion of parliamentary amendments, says PF

“I make the decision with sadness, but we cannot organize the celebration without the guarantee of all health authorities. Unfortunately, we cannot organize a party of this size, in which we have a lot of expenses and logistics involved, without the minimum time for preparation”, punctuated the mayor.

The Scientific Committee of the State Department of Health (SES) also guides other cities in the state and their respective parties. Not all city halls have already taken a definitive decision regarding New Year’s Eve. The main fear is related to the lack of knowledge that the scientific community has about the new variant of Sars-Cov2, Ômicron.

— In my understanding, this decision, which is not definitive, is based on uncertainties, which will certainly, over the next few weeks, we will better understand the behavior of this new strain. The agreement is that this decision will be postponed for a few more days. If there is a change in this scenario, that is, having better answers, we will be able to make the best decision — said the state secretary of Health, Alexandre Chieppe, in an interview with O GLOBO.

parties in Brazil

Before Rio de Janeiro, another 21 Brazilian capitals had already announced the cancellation of the New Year’s Eve party. Among them are São Paulo, Florianópolis, João Pessoa, Fortaleza and Recife. In most cases, however, the advertisements were not accompanied by new restrictive measures, and private parties are still allowed.

“It’s not enough to look at today’s big picture. You have to make projections, which is tricky with Covid. It is increasingly rare to have a serious case in the city. What protects is the high vaccination coverage, but if you have scientific proof that the new variant surpasses it, we lose our main barrier — says Daniel Soranz, Rio’s municipal health secretary, in an interview with O GLOBO this week.