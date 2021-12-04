New Year’s Eve 2022: Paes says he was surprised by the opinion of the state scientific committee on party
RIO — The mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, justified the cancellation of the New Year’s Eve party, which he announced this morning on Twitter, as a technical decision based on an opinion from the state’s scientific committee. At a press conference in the city center, Paes said that the city’s scientific committee had a contrary opinion and had given a favorable opinion for holding the party. The mayor, however, preferred to follow the most restrictive measure. He added that he was surprised by the understanding of the state committee.
— At a regular meeting, they (the municipal committee) said: “Look, New Year’s Eve can be played. There is no new element that looks at the possibility of a new Ômicron strain. But there is no new element that leads to the decision to cancel the new year”. So I had been keeping it despite all the cancellations (elsewhere). The scientific committee has respectable people and they are not friends of the mayor. This scientific committee said that New Year’s Eve could be held,” explained the mayor, who added: “I had been talking to Governor Cláudio Castro. Yesterday, I even spoke with him, and we had decided to wait until the 10th, until the end of next week. Waiting for the evolution of the framework to make the final decision on New Year’s Eve. But yesterday, I was surprised by the decision of the state’s scientific committee, understanding that the party represented a risk.
Paes reaffirmed his confidence in science and reminded that it is necessary to pay attention to what the experts are saying. He also added that there will be no fireworks on the beach either.
— If I have a scientific committee, supporting and giving me guidance in the decision to make New Year’s Eve, I have no difficulty in politically facing those who think differently. Because I know I’m science-based. When we have a scientific committee that also looks at the circumstances of the city and state of Rio de Janeiro, and this same scientific committee understands that the New Year’s party is a risk, I will stick with the technical opinion that generates more restrictions. There is no way not to follow the science in this case — emphasized Eduardo Paes.