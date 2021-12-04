news from São Paulo today (3)

Credit: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

After losing 3-0 to Grêmio at Brasileirão 2021, Rogério Ceni has been suffering criticism and Benítez has come under even greater pressure in the São Paulo tricolor. Still, the organized fans called the team players “Cowards”. The team, which is currently in the South American zone, is only 5 points from the relegation zone and has brought the ghost of Serie B back to day-to-day until the next game, against Juventude, in Morumbi.

Ceni justifies choices in São Paulo for Benítez’s title against Grêmio

São Paulo played a disastrous match against Grêmio this Thursday (2), in the Brazilian Championship, being defeated by the Gauchos by a score of 3 to 0. Rogério Ceni regretted after the match the inability of his team to be more offensive, even with Benitez among the holders. With recent demands for the Argentine midfielder to play more, Ceni opted to put him in the starting line-up of the São Paulo team and also move Gabriel Sara to the right-back. But none of these changes resulted in preventing a Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul, struggling to escape relegation, from going up and getting the goal.

Annoyed, Calleri detonates São Paulo’s performance against Grêmio: “It was a shame”

Striker Jonathan Calleri uttered the word after São Paulo lost to Grêmio by a score of 3-0, in the Brazilian Championship. According to the player, the team’s performance was “a shame” and now it’s time for the squad to focus on the next game. “It was a shame for us, for the fans who came. Let’s leave everything for the next game. We didn’t do anything that we worked on today”, said Calleri at the end of the game.

Organized detonates São Paulo players after defeat by Grêmio: ‘Cowards’

São Paulo left its fans very disappointed on Thursday night. At the Arena, in Porto Alegre, the team led by Rogério Ceni was easy prey for Grêmio, who calmly won 3-0 and kept alive the chances of escaping the relegation zone. To the São Paulo club, a shameful performance in the state capital.

Goodbye Benitez? 5 shipowners to reinforce São Paulo in 2022

After another bad match for São Paulo that culminated in a rout by Grêmio, by 3-0. A good part of the tricolor crowd was scolded for the poor performance of Martín Benítez. While the Argentinian proves to be a technical player, he ends up not achieving regularity and living with injuries. Added to that, his poor performance in defensive recomposition is something that increases criticism.

Argentine striker frustrates São Paulo and closes with new club

São Paulo’s target on the market a few months ago, Argentine striker Facundo Ferreyra, who has been without a club since leaving Celta de Vigo, from Spain, frustrated Tricolor and was announced as Tijuana’s newest reinforcement.

Igor Gomes, Luan and more: see 5 young people São Paulo can negotiate in the transfer window

São Paulo is going through a difficult time financially. Indebted and with few resources, the sale of athletes is the great hope of Tricolor to have a “breath” in its finances. Torcedores.com has assembled a list of 5 young people who can be traded in the next transfer window, with Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara, Luan, Liziero and Rodrigo Nestor.

Neto says that São Paulo is ‘going to school’ to be demoted: ‘It’s going to fall’

Seeking to escape relegation, Bahia and Grêmio compete against Athletico, Juventude, Cuiabá, Atlético-GO, and even Santos and São Paulo have chances of falling, although remote. On the program “Os Donos da Bola” this Friday (3), former player Neto criticized the stages played by Peixe and Tricolor do Morumbi, warning that the pair of national football giants are “making school” to appear in the Series B of Brasileirão in the coming years.

“Because the two times that Palmeiras fell to the second division, São Paulo even ‘big team doesn’t fall’, but they’re going to fall. São Paulo and Santos are doing things to fall. And two years from now, if it continues in the same way, and what I saw in yesterday’s game against Grêmio, it will drop. Santos is the team I like the most because of Pelé, but he’s going to fall. If you go on for the next two years paying seven coaches and send two more out, that makes nine. São Paulo is going to die through the mouth, like fish, they talk too much, they are superb”, shot Neto.

Ex-São Paulo defender Lucão is coveted by a foreign club

Defender Lucão, ex-São Paulo, competed in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship for CSA, where he was a starter throughout the season and nearly helped the club to gain access. With that, Juarez, from the Mexican first division, is interested in hiring the athlete.

São Paulo is thrashed by Grêmio and becomes a joke; see the memes

São Paulo became a joke, this Thursday night (2), after being defeated by Grêmio: 3-0, in Porto Alegre. The goals were scored by Thiago Santos, Diogo Barbosa and Jhonata Robert.

