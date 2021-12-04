The presenter Tatá Werneck, 38, joked today that soccer player Neymar Jr., 29, has “got all his friends” but “never hit on” her.

Werneck brought up the subject last night, during an interview with Thiaguinho, on the program “Lady Night”, broadcast by GNT. On the occasion, the Brazilian striker sent a video message to the singer, with whom he is a friend, and asked the artist to talk about an unusual situation involving their friendship.

“Neymar took all my friends and never got to me,” declared the comedian. “Is that so?” asked the singer. “I don’t know how it is,” amended Tatá. “It could be respect,” pondered Thiaguinho, putting an end to the matter.

Regarding the funny episode involving Thiaguinho and Neymar, the player stated the following: “We have many stories, but we can’t tell them all, so I’ll tell you and make you remember how my participation in your DVD was, that you it took me by surprise, and it still makes fun of me for it.”

In the studio, the singer said that the situation remembered by Neymar happened during the recording of the DVD “Ousadia e Alegria”. When the artist went to sing the homonymous song, the producers sent the athlete up on stage to sing along, but the player was not so well dressed for the occasion.

“And then on the recording of the album, when he got there, it wasn’t me, ok?, they asked him at the time of the song ‘Ousadia e Alegria’ to come with me to the stage, and he didn’t know, poor thing… But it was a great lesson , because he was wearing the clothes, that Jesus loved… I was all produced, I was beautiful, Ney was wearing a pair of jeans, a 12 spring on his foot, he left the beach, cap, like that, and even today when he watches this song, he says, ‘look there'”, said Thiaguinho, laughing when he remembered the moment.

During Thiaguinho’s participation in “Lady Night”, the singer went through a slightly embarrassing situation after Tatá Werneck insisted that he renew his marriage to Fernanda Souza — the two have been separated since 2019.