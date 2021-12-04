‘Neymar took all my friends’, reveals Tatá Werneck | celebrities



Tatá Werneck and Thiaguinho – reproduction

Tatá Werneck and Thiaguinhoreproduction

Posted 03/12/2021 17:54 | Updated 12/03/2021 21:58

Rio – Tatá Werneck, 38, made a revelation about Neymar, on Thursday’s ‘Lady Night’. The presenter said that the PSG ace has already caught all her friends. The case was exposed after the player sent a video to Thiaguinho, who was the interviewee for the attraction, and mentioned an unusual situation involving the two.

Without speaking out, Tatá joked: “Neymar took all my friends and never got to me,” said the comedian. “Is that so?” asked Thiaguinho. “I don’t know how it is,” countered Tatá. “It could be respect,” opined the singer.

In the video, Neymar recalled his participation in Thiaguinho’s DVD. “We have a lot of stories, but we can’t tell them all, so I’ll tell you and make you remember how it was like my participation in your DVD, that you took me by surprise, and you still tease me for it today,” stated the ace.

Thiaguinho had fun talking about the situation and said that Neymar was invited at the last minute to take the stage at the time of the song ‘Ousadia e Alegria’, during the recording of the DVD. However, he was not dressed for the occasion. “In the recording of the album, when he got there, it wasn’t me, ok?, they asked him at the time of the song ‘Ousadia e Alegria’ to come with me to the stage, and he didn’t know, poor thing… But it was a great lesson, because he was wearing the clothes, that Jesus loved… I was all produced, I was beautiful, Ney was wearing denim shorts, a 12 peg on his foot, he left the beach, cap, like that, and even today when he watches this song , he says, ‘look there'”, confessed the singer, laughing.

‘I beg you to stay together’

During Thiaguinho’s interview on ‘Lady Night’, Tatá Werneck begged the singer to renew his marriage to Fernanda Souza. Their relationship came to an end in 2019, after four years. “And that Fernandinha girl, huh?”, asked the presenter, referring to the actress. “It’s wonderful. Quite a lot,” replied the singer, awkwardly.

Soon after, the comedian made a request to the singer. “I beg you to stay together, please,” he snapped. “But we are together,” replied Thiaguinho. “But having sex, please. I beg you to be one,” she insisted.

The singer then said that “life is not just that”. Tatá returned to the subject. “But for me it is. I suffered a lot. Please tell me there is a chance.” To put a stop to the situation, Thiaguinho sang a part of the song “Esqueça”, by singer Roberto Carlos. “There’s no going back, we noticed here, right?”, joked Tatá.