NGO rescues 9-year-old girl sold to get married in Afghanistan

In November of this year, CNN broadcast the story of 9-year-old Parwana Malik, who was sold to marry a man, 55, in Afghanistan. This was because the family had no income to support themselves, so the father, Abdul Malik, saw forced marriage as a solution. Information is from iG.

After the international repercussions, the NGO Too Young to Wed from the United States mobilized to rescue the girl.

“I am very happy. They got rid of my husband. My husband was an old man. They treated me badly. They called me names, woke me up early and forced me to work,” Parwana said in an interview with CNN.

The child and his family were staying in a hotel and then transferred to a house in a safe place, where they must stay until the end of winter.

The girl’s mother, Reza Gul, said she was against the marriage. “Of course, I got angry. I struggled with my husband and cried. He said he didn’t have a choice. My daughter says they beat her. She didn’t want to be there. Now I feel happy and safe here. My kids have been eating well since we arrived, they are playing and we are feeling happy.”

“It’s a temporary solution, but what we’re really trying to do is stop girls from being sold into marriage. It is a moral imperative that the international community not abandon the women and girls of Afghanistan. All lives matter, and the lives we can save will enhance the experience of their entire family and their communities,” said Stephanie Sinclair, founder of the NGO.

Abdul Malik still owes $2,200 (about R$12,422) to the buyer. The organization said it will help you pay off the debt.

