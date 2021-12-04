Nicole from the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol is going to start dating; see who

Nicole in the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol will find a new love in the next chapters of the plot. The comedian will meet a divorced man in her new job and start the romance.

Who is the boyfriend of Nicole in the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol?

After many disagreements in love, Nicole goes into a serious relationship with Paco, played by actor Otávio Müller. After being fired from the stand up comedy bar, Barbara’s sister will venture out as a voice actor in movies, and it’s a new job that she will meet her future boyfriend.

Paco will work at the same place and will recognize the woman, having already watched the comedy show of Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu). Divorced, the man is the ex of Helena (Claudia Mauro), a coach who after losing weight became fatphobic. In addition, he is the father of a little girl named Mel (Samanta Quadrado), who has Down syndrome.

The role of Otávio Muller will shake Nicole’s heart in the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol and will also help the woman deal with her insecurities regarding weight. Paco has a relaxed relationship with the scale and will show his lover that there is nothing wrong with her appearance.

Although Paco has already seen a stand-up presentation by Nicole in the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol, the girl has not formally met him. The two will have their first scenes together in the chapter next Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Ana Baird’s age

A beloved character among fans of the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol, the actress who plays Nicole, Ana Baird, has been the target of public curiosity. The actress is 51 years old and is born in Rio de Janeiro.

She is the daughter of comedian Antônio Pedro with actress and singer Margot Baird and began her career still in her childhood. The actress has participated in soap operas, films, series and more than 30 theater shows, in addition to dedicating herself to the world of music.

