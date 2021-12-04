Niltão, doctor who attended even without seeing at HC Ribeirão, dies

Doctor Antônio José da Cruz Santos, known as Niltão, died at the age of 74 (Photo: Divulgation/HC Ribeirão)

The orthopedist Antônio José da Cruz Santos, aged 74, died this Friday. He performed care at the Hospital das Clínicas in Ribeirão Preto and at the municipal health network.

Known as Dr. Niltão, the doctor was visually impaired. He lost his eyesight in a traffic accident in 1979, when he was doing medical residency. According to the Hospital das Clínicas, Dr. Niltão did not resist the complications caused by covid-19.

Niltão earned the nickname because of his resemblance to left-back Nilton Santos, two-time world soccer champion for the Brazilian team and idol of Botafogo, in Rio de Janeiro.

In 2008, in an interview for a Cremesp magazine (São Paulo Regional Council of Medicine), the doctor said that during the consultations he tried to talk a lot with patients to identify problems.

The Hospital das Clínicas informed that the funeral will take place this Saturday (4), between 8 am and 2 pm, at the Campos Elíseos Memorial, in the daily room. The entrance is at 1287 Fernão Sales street.

The doctor’s body will be buried in the Saudade cemetery, also in Ribeirão Preto.

Doctor Niltão (Photo: Daniela Penha / Special)

