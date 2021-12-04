Niterói takes part in a flu vaccination campaign on Saturday

Share Tweet Share Share Email

The units will also update the vaccination booklet

THE Niterói Municipal Health Department this Saturday (04), the D-Day of vaccination against the flu and a multi-vaccination campaign to update the vaccination booklet. Immunization will be available at the basic health network units (See below), from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, with admission until 4:00 pm. People from 6 months of age who have not received the dose this year can be vaccinated. On this day there will be no immunization against Covid-19.

The municipal secretary of Health, Rodrigo Oliveira, alerts to the importance of immunization. “It is essential to receive the flu vaccine, as it prevents complications from the disease. D-Day, which occurs on Saturday, is important for people who have difficulty attending a vaccination point during the week. Look for a health unit to receive the dose of the vaccine and update the vaccination booklet”, says the secretary.

To receive the dose, people aged 6 months or older must go to health facilities carrying their identity card and CPF. It is important to carry a vaccination card, especially for children.

Immunization is still available from Monday to Friday, at Polyclinics, Basic Units and Family Medical Program units, from 8 am to 4 pm.

bedridden

Bedridden elderly and people with severe mobility difficulties who are part of the priority group can schedule flu vaccinations through the link https://forms.gle/9yUwwuu7x5Tn8ceX8 to receive the vaccine at home. All you have to do is register at the email address by filling out a questionnaire stating full name, date of birth, gender, CPF, address, health condition of the person to be vaccinated and telephone number for contact.

The disease

Influenza, commonly known as flu, is a febrile, acute, usually benign and self-limiting viral illness. It is often characterized by an abrupt onset of symptoms, which are predominantly systemic, including fever, chills, tremors, headache, myalgia, and anorexia, as well as respiratory symptoms with dry cough, sore throat, and a runny nose. The infection usually lasts for a week and with systemic symptoms persisting for a few days, fever being the most important.

Influenza viruses are easily transmitted by aerosols produced by infected people when they cough or sneeze.

The Influenza vaccine needs to be taken every year, as the composition is updated with the types (strains) that circulate most around the world. Flu symptoms may not always be the least and it can progress to complications such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), pneumonia and worsening of other illnesses. Flu is a serious disease that can lead to death.

Some people, such as the elderly, children, pregnant women and people with some comorbidity have a higher risk of developing complications due to influenza. Vaccination is the most important intervention in reducing the impact of influenza.

According to the World Health Organization, it is estimated that influenza affects 5% to 10% of adults and 20% to 30% of children, causing 3 million to 5 million severe cases and 250,000 to 500,000 deaths every year in the world.

Documents

To receive the dose, people aged 6 months or older must go to health facilities carrying their identity card, CPF and vaccination card.

Check vaccination sites

Sergio Arouca Polyclinic, Vital Brazil; Barreto Polyclinic; Itaipu Regional Polyclinic; Carlos Antônio da Silva Regional Polyclinic, São Lourenço; Regional Polyclinic of Fonseca; Piratininga Regional Polyclinic; Regional Polyclinic of Largo da Batalha and Regional Polyclinic of Engenhoca.

Basic Health Units (UBS): Morro do Estado, Santa Bárbara, Engenhoca.

Family Doctor Program (FMP) by regions: Oceanic Region – Cafubá III, Engenho do Mato and Várzea das Moças. Praias da Baía – Jurujuba, Preventório II, Souza Soares, Viradouro, Cavalão, Ponta D’areia, Vital Brazil. North 1 – Caramujo, Jonathas Botelho, Teixeira de Freitas. North 2 – Baldeador, Ilha da Conceição, Maruí, Vila Ipiranga. Pendotiba – Cantagalo, Grota II, Ititioca, Matapaca.













