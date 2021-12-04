No Death Records, Omicron Spreads and Fears Impact on Global Economy | Coronavirus

Although it has not yet caused deaths, according to the entity, the variant has caused the implementation of restrictions that threaten economic growth.

The director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, indicated that the new variant could slow down the recovery and force the institution to revise its global economic projections downwards.

“A new variant that could expand quickly could affect confidence and in that respect we are likely to see cuts to our October projections for global growth,” he explained.

In this last estimate, the IMF had already trimmed optimism, estimating a global GDP growth of 5.9% in 2021, instead of the previous 6%. In 2022, the expectation is for a growth of 4.9%.

Several countries, such as Spain, the United States and Australia, began to register alleged cases of local transmission, with infected patients who had not traveled abroad.

Tunisia and Mexico announced their first cases on Friday. The Mexican Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, said that closing the borders is not a useful measure to contain the variations.

The appearance of this variant is “definitive proof” of the danger of inequalities, Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (ICRC), Francesco Rocca, told AFP, who recalled the threat of “new variants in places where the rate of vaccination is very low”.

Across the European Economic Area (European Union and Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein), 109 cases of omicron were reported by midday on Friday, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

At the same time, the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in many countries: Russia recorded its deadliest month since the start of the pandemic in October, with 74,893 virus-related deaths, according to statistics agency Rosstat. In total, the number of deaths exceeds 520 thousand.

While the new variant appears to be highly contagious, World Health Organization (WHO) spokesman Christian Lindmeier said on Friday that he had received “no reports of omicron-related deaths”.

There are also doubts regarding the danger and resistance to the omicron vaccine.

In South Africa, the new variant already prevails. Health authorities have reported an increase in infections in children, although it is not yet known whether this is related to omicrons.

A South African study found that the risk of getting Covid-19 again is three times greater with omicron than with beta and delta variants.

Ireland announced on Friday night several measures, including the closing of clubs from December 7th to January 9th.

Germany has imposed strong restrictions on unvaccinated people, who will be virtually confined. A bill on mandatory vaccination will be presented to the German Parliament to enter into force in February or March.

Austria once again confined its population; Greece cut the time for the booster dose.

In Asia, a day after Singapore announced two cases, neighboring Malaysia and Sri Lanka reported their first cases on Friday, each involving travelers returning from Africa.

For now, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that vaccine coverage and inadequate levels of detection, especially in Africa, are “a perfect recipe for strains to reproduce and spread.”

Several companies, including Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer / BioNTech and Novavax, have expressed confidence in their ability to create a vaccine for omicron.

Russia is also working on a version of its Sputnik V aimed specifically at this variant.