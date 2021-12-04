No vaccines and mistreated: see the diseases you can catch from your pet – 02/12/2021

The first wolves were domesticated millennia ago, and archeology believes that this was between 20,000 and even 500,000 years ago. From these animals, we possibly contracted rabies for the first time, caused by the Lyssavirus. The disease, which is characterized by aggressiveness, foaming at the mouth, agitation and even making the infected roar, contributed to the werewolves legend.

Wolves evolved, and so did rabies, to infect dogs, modern humans, cats, pigs, bats, monkeys. Today, the disease, which, on average, takes 45 days to show the first signs and death within 2 to 7 days, is present on all continents and kills around 60,000 people a year. In Brazil, the Ministry of Health recorded 39 cases in humans between 2010 and 2021.

But there are a number of other zoonoses and diseases transmitted between animals and men. In the case of domestic animals, the risk is greater in unvaccinated animals, sick, with parasites, malnourished, without veterinary supervision and of wild origin.

But it’s not their fault, but those who don’t get informed, abandon, interact and take care wrong, mistreat, don’t respect their space, nature and needs, traffic and don’t support animal cause projects.

Dogs: ringworm, worms, tick disease

Image: Pixabay

In addition to rabies, already mentioned (and transmitted by contact by saliva, bite or scratch, but prevented with vaccines), dogs without due attention can transmit mycoses to humans, caused by fungi on the skin or hair, causing redness, peeling and intense itching. But for both animals and humans there are dermatological treatments.

Other threats are infections by worms and parasites (echinococcosis, toxocariasis, larva migrans, giardiasis) which can cause in humans: fever, diarrhea, anemia, cough, chest pain, urticaria, migraine, yellowing of the eyes (jaundice), skin “mapped”, cysts and organ swelling. Defecation and public places such as parks, beaches and gardens pose special danger. Treatments range from medications, laser therapy and even surgeries.

Dogs with ticks can favor Lyme disease, which causes red spots, joint pain, and neck stiffness. With leishmaniasis (whose damage is visceral, cutaneous and mucosal) and then bitten by straw mosquitoes, they also pass it on. Even if they come into contact with rat urine, they pose a risk. We can get leptospirosis, get sick and die. These are diseases that need to be discovered early and require labor-intensive therapies.

Now, if your doubt is about dog mange, be aware that of the three main types, only sarcoptic mange (unfortunately the most common) can be transmitted to humans. The disease is infested by the body and mainly causes itching, which gets worse at night. But it’s curable.

Cats: danger from claws to the sandbox

Image: Getty Images

In common with dogs, felines can transmit rabies, parasites, ringworm and other diseases through saliva, urine, feces or scratches. Well-known cat scratch disease has bacteria behind it. Bartonella henselae, prevalent in areas with fleas, and which in the human body trigger skin infection, swollen lymph nodes, fever, malaise, headache. Young children and immunocompromised people are more vulnerable, but there is treatment.

Another bacteria, Pasteurella multocida (present in the mouth of dogs, but especially in cats) is even more dangerous. After the bite, it inoculates into the skin, which becomes inflamed, reaches the lymphatic vessels and can reach bones and cause gangrene. As the evolution of the condition is fast (in a matter of a few hours the signs are noticeable), it is necessary to go to the emergency room.

Cats not kept indoors or raised by animal accumulators are subject to the fungus. Sporothrix schenckii, the cause of sporotrichosis, which in 2020 made the SBMT (Brazilian Society of Tropical Medicine) issue an alert on the risk of an outbreak in the country. Neglected and a public health problem, the disease causes ulcers that spread and “consume” the animal. Humans and dogs are at risk and, to avoid harm, antifungals need to be used quickly.

Concern for pregnant women, toxoplasmosis, which causes various damage to the human fetus, from retinal inflammation to deformities and abortion, is more common to be transmitted by cats that hunt on the streets and feed on contaminated raw meat. But their transmission to us is estimated at only 1% and the greatest danger is in the sandbox, where the eggs of the toxoplasma parasite are expelled with their feces. Therefore, clean daily and prefer feed.

Allergic crises, with sneezing and itchy nose, are not caused by cats. Some people’s immune systems naturally overreact to contact with agents present in their fur. But having a cat can reduce this risk, like that of asthma, especially if its presence is established since childhood.

Birds: diarrhea, pneumonia and lice

Image: Getty Images

Those who prefer flying pets such as parakeets, cockatoos and parrots are also not free from getting sick. The most common zoonosis is psittacosis, caused by the bacteria Chlamydia psittaci, which in birds causes drowsiness, diarrhea, weight loss and appetite.

The contagion in humans is through the inhalation of dust from the feces present in dirty perches and feathers and the result is: cough, chills, fever, injuries, headache and even death in the elderly. Treatment is with antibiotics.

From the excrement we can also contract bacteria of the genus salmonella and Escherichia coli and develop gastrointestinal infections. There are also fungi, many present in pigeon and sparrow poop, which, if inhaled by us, have repercussions in cryptococcosis or histoplasmosis. Infections with symptoms of pneumonia, but the former also of meningitis. They represent a serious danger for people with HIV/AIDS, transplants, and are fought with strong drugs.

We can still get bird flu, caused by the influenza type A virus and more common in chickens than in canaries and parakeets, but still possible, and some types of mites known as “lice”. They bite people who handle live birds, in cages or their nests, triggering very uncomfortable allergic reactions in the skin, with redness, itching, similar to insect bites. Treatment is with antihistamine medications.

Hamsters, fish, ferrets, reptiles…

Image: Getty Images

Rodents such as hamsters and mice, if acquired from irregular breeders, kept in the dirt or with contaminated animals, can transmit salmonella, leptospirosis and, more rarely, lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus, similar to influenza or aseptic meningitis, with symptoms of fever, pain, and weakness. In guinea pigs, chinchillas and rabbits the risk is lower, but it exists. About treatments, they can be performed at home, but also require hospitalization.

Ornamental fish and even aquariums can also be vectors of diseases. Without protection, placing hands and forearms (especially with cuts, scratches, burns) in these animals and in rotten water contaminated with feces, scale, food, plants and even dead bodies, can result in fungal infections and skin lesions caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium marinum. are also reported salmonella and gastrointestinal infections by other agents.

Do you like more “exotic” pets, like ferrets or iguanas? Because the former can infect us with hepatitis E and rabies viruses (there are studies on the new coronavirus as well, as well as in its mink relatives), as well as bacteria contracted by bites and scratches and which can progress to serious infections (skin, respiratory and glandular). Iguanas, in turn, can cause salmonellosis (severe gastroenteritis), as well as snakes and turtles.

Sources: Nelson Douglas Ejzenbaum, pediatrician and neonatologist, member of the SBP (Brazilian Society of Pediatrics); Julius Pereira, doctor by UFBA (Federal University of Bahia) and neurosurgeon; Gerson Oliveira, PhD in tropical medicine from UnB (University of Brasília) specializing in infectious diseases; Maria de Fatima Amorim, dermatologist at Afya Educacional; Pedro Horta, veterinarian at FMVZ-USP (Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science at the University of São Paulo); Raymundo Paraná, professor of gastro-hepatology at UFBA (Federal University of Bahia); and Cicero Matsuyama, otorhinolaryngologist at Hospital Cema, in São Paulo.