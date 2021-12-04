Northeast Scientific Committee asks that Carnival and New Year’s Eve in the region be canceled

The document also requests that the vaccination campaign be intensified and the mandatory use of masks maintained

Reproduction / City Hall of Salvador Street carnivals in capital cities such as Salvador and Recife bring together millions of people



The Scientific Committee of the Northeast Consortium, a group that advises the governors of the region, produced a document in which it presents an analysis of the situation of the pandemic in the nine northeastern states and asks that the parties of New Year’s Eve and Carnival in the region are canceled. For the Committee, the inequality in the distribution of vaccines, the denial of vaccination in rich countries and the emergence of variants, such as the newly discovered omicron, are factors that increase the danger of new waves of Covid-19. The document also asks that the mandatory use of masks be maintained, as well as that of the vaccination passport in crowded events, and that the vaccination campaign be accelerated, and suggests the application in schools and in ‘vaccine cars’, to reach a larger share of the population. In relation to the States, Maranhão and Alagoas would be in the best epidemiological situations, while Bahia has a ‘great concern’ with the end-of-the-year events and Carnival, and Ceará has a high pandemic risk.