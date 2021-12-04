Norway Christmas Party Causes Biggest Outbreak for Ômicron Outside South Africa

At least 13 people in Oslo, Norway’s capital, were infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus after a corporate Christmas party, and the number could rise to more than 60, officials said on Friday (3).

The outbreak occurred at a Nov. 26 event hosted by renewable energy company Scatec, which has operations in South Africa, where the variant was first detected.

“This party was a ‘super-broadcast’ event,” Preben Aavitsland, a doctor at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, told Reuters via email.

“Our hypothesis is that at least half of the 120 participants were infected with the Omicron variant during the party. This makes this, so far, the biggest outbreak of Omicron outside of South Africa.”

In addition to those infected at the event, two people living on the west coast of the country and two people quarantined at the Oslo airport were confirmed as carriers of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The outbreak prompted the Norwegian government to reintroduce some national restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Across Europe, companies are canceling Christmas party plans due to the strain’s emergence.

The party

The first person in Oslo confirmed to be infected attended the party, where at least one employee had just returned from South Africa. All participants were fully vaccinated and tested negative prior to the event.

“Health authorities have confirmed 12 more cases of Omicron in Oslo following an outbreak,” the city of Oslo said in a statement. “So far, 13 cases of Omicron have been confirmed after sequencing. More cases are expected.”

Health officials said the infected individuals had so far had mild symptoms, and none are hospitalized.

“It is still too early to say whether the clinical picture of the disease is different for Omicron infections and Delta infections,” said Aavitsland. “None of the patients had severe symptoms; none were hospitalized. However, this is not expected, given the young age of the participants.”