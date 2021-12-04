Ômicron: Don’t panic about the new variant, says WHO

The world should not panic with the omicron variant, but rather be cautious and prepare to deal with it, declared the World Health Organization (WHO).

During a conference held on Friday (3/12), the organisation’s chief scientist, Indian physician Soumya Swaminathan, said that the situation is now very different from what happened a year ago.

Reports suggest that omicron has been found in about 40 countries so far.

It is still unclear whether this variant, which carries a high number of mutations, is more transmissible or has the ability to escape vaccines.

