Ômicron: Preliminary study shows that variant causes more reinfections than covid-19

Abhishek Pratap

  • James Gallagher
  • BBC Health and Science Reporter

Coronavirus

Credit, Getty Images

A study produced by scientists in South Africa found that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may “escape” part of the immunity acquired by people who have already had covid-19. Researchers detected an increase in the number of people who caught the disease more than once.

The research is a quick and not definitive analysis, but it reinforces the concern about the high number of mutations that this new variant has.

It is also unclear, for now, how this potential discovery affects the protection acquired through vaccines.

A week after the new variant was named omicron, the world is still trying to understand the scale of this new threat. But now a complex puzzle is beginning to be put together.

