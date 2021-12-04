Omicron Variant May Have Acquired Pieces of Common Cold Virus, Preliminary Study Finds | Coronavirus

The omicron variant may have acquired at least one of its mutations by collecting a fragment of genetic material from another virus that causes a common cold, according to preliminary research published this week on the OSF Preprints platform.

The study has not yet been evaluated by other scientists or published in a journal. The scientists are from a Massachusetts-based company that analyzes biomedical information, Nference.

In the article, they hypothesize that the “swap” of genetic material occurred between the omicron and the HCoV-229E virus, a coronavirus that causes the common cold. This change could have occurred in cells infected at the same time with the omicron and the other virus.

This coinfection sets the stage for viral recombination – a process in which two different viruses in the same host cell interact while making copies of themselves, generating new copies that have some genetic material from both “parents”.

Scientists worked with the possibility of switching because one of the mutations the new variant has had not been seen in any of the other strains of concern in Sars-CoV-2, which causes Covid, but appears in the virus that causes the cold.

This genetic sequence also appears in a piece of the human genome itself, according to the researchers.

The “surprising” similarity between the omicron and the common cold virus may have left the variant “more accustomed to human hosts” and likely prevented some immune system responses, said Venky Soundararajan, one of the authors of the study, according to the American Journal ” The Washington Post”.

“It’s essentially taking a leaf off the seasonal coronavirus page, which [explica] how it lives and transmits itself more efficiently with human beings,” he declared.

Science still doesn’t know if omicron is capable of causing more severe cases of Covid than the other variants or if it is more transmissible.

Despite the unknowns, World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Friday that the world is “better prepared” now that vaccines are available against Covid.