The omicron variant of the virus that causes covid-19 probably acquired at least one of its mutations by picking up a fragment of genetic material from another virus — possibly a cause of the common cold — present in the same infected cells, according to researchers.

This genetic sequence does not appear in any of the earlier versions of the coronavirus, called Sars-CoV-2, but it is ubiquitous in many other viruses, including those that cause the common cold, as well as in the human genome, the researchers said.

By inserting that specific fragment into itself, the omicron can appear “more human,” which would help it escape the onslaught of the human immune system, said Venky Soundararajan of the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based nference data analysis institute, who led the study published on Thursday on the OSF Preprints platform.

This could mean that the virus is more easily transmitted, causing only mild or asymptomatic illness. Scientists do not yet know whether omicron is more infectious than other variants, causes more serious illnesses, or will overtake delta as the most prevalent variant of covid-19. It can take several weeks to get answers to these questions.

Cells in the lungs and gastrointestinal system can harbor Sars-CoV-2 and the common cold virus simultaneously, according to previous studies. This coinfection sets the stage for viral recombination, a process in which two different viruses in the same host cell interact while making copies of themselves, generating new copies that have some genetic material from both “parents”.

This new mutation may have first occurred in a person infected with the two pathogens when one version of SARS-CoV-2 picked up the genetic sequence of the other virus, said Soundararajan and colleagues in the study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed.