On Bola da Vez, Enderson Moreira reveals a positive surprise with Botafogo: organization and environment

This week’s new Bola da Vez receives Enderson Moreira. the technician of the Botafogo participated in the program and commented on the favorable environment in the carioca team for the achievement of Serie B. The attraction will be featured on the “ESPN Brasil” channel this Saturday, at 10 pm, with a presentation by André Plihal and guest appearances by Hamilton Rodrigues and Thales Machado.

On the program, Enderson commented on the pleasant atmosphere at the Rio club and the good reception he had when he arrived at General Severiano.

– Without a doubt, it was a very nice job. I don’t know how to answer that, if Enderson wasn’t at the head of this project if things would happen the way they did. Every trainer has a line of work and all lines can work and work. What I actually had was a very favorable environment for what I think about football, it really felt like a wedding, very fast. Things happened, so already in my presentation I was very well received by the players, the support group, the direction and the permanent technical committee of the club – commented the coach.

On the ESPN attraction, Enderson also commented on Botafogo’s financial situation. For him, the situation was even surprising.

– I thought a little of this, that Botafogo was a club with several problems, that things didn’t work internally, and quite the opposite. The club was rounded, everything right, the atmosphere, despite the club being in 14th place, the atmosphere was very calm, internally speaking. Botafogo has major financial problems, but in terms of organization the club is very tidy, very different – he added.

Finally, the coach of the Rio team praised the group of players and stated that things only happened because of the focus of his squad.

– The players embraced a lot, and it’s important to say, it’s a lot to their credit, the athletes. What Enderson did and does is to act as a facilitator of their work, so I say that it was a marriage that really worked very well, there was a rapport, a very good acceptance from both parts – he concluded.