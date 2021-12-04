Paes cancels New Year’s Eve party in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Mayor Eduardo Paes announced this Saturday morning (4) on his social networks that he decided to cancel the official New Year’s Eve celebration in Rio.

“We respect science. As there are divergent opinions among scientific committees, we will always stick with the most restrictive. The City Council says it can. The State’s says no. So it can’t. In this way, we are going to cancel the official New Year’s Eve celebration in Rio”, said Paes.

The mayor said that he takes the decision with sadness, but that he cannot organize the celebration without the guarantee of all the health authorities. “Unfortunately, we cannot organize a party of this size, in which we have a lot of expenses and logistics involved, without the minimum time for preparation”, he guaranteed.

Public authorities spent the entire week discussing the holding of the year-end festivities and what measures to adopt after the arrival of the new omicron variant in the country. On Thursday (2), the city of Rio expanded the vaccination passport to access various establishments such as restaurants, bars, hotels and beauty salons.

“If this is the command of the State (that’s not what the governor had been telling me), let’s accept it. I hope I can be in Copacabana hugging everyone in the transition from 22 to 23. It will be missed, but the important thing is that we continue vaccinating and saving lives,” said the mayor.

bars, cafeterias, restaurants and cafeterias (indoor or covered areas);

nightclubs, concert halls, parties and events in general;

hotels, inns and vacation rentals;

beauty salons and beauty centers;

gyms, swimming pools, training centers, Olympic clubs and villages (it was already required);

sports stadiums and gymnasiums (it was already required);

cinemas, theaters, concert halls, game rooms, circuses, children’s recreation and skating rinks (it was already required);

museums, art galleries and exhibitions, aquarium, amusement parks, theme parks, water parks, performances and drive-in (already required);

conferences, conventions and trade fairs (it was already required).

In Rio, the entire population aged 12 and over needs to have taken the 2nd dose. However, 600,000 people did not return to the posts to take the second dose.