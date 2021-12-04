Palmeiras leaves “shyness” aside and enters the ball market strongly through reinforcements; See priorities

After two shy seasons in the ball market, Palmeiras is going to open the vaults and bring the athletes requested by coach Abel Ferreira. Leila Pereira, who takes over the club on the 15th, is already moving backstage and down the lanes of Palestra Itália.

In the current season, Anderson Barros started conversations with Rafael Santos Borré, Valentin Castellanos and Ademir. None of them advanced. The Borré case was more emblematic: fearing the consequences of the new coronavirus pandemic, Palmeiras turned back its offer.

Danilo Barbosa, Piquerez and Matheus Fernandes were the only reinforcements officially hired. Dudu, who returned from the UAE, joined the cast after a year on loan wearing Al Duhail’s shirt.

Anderson Barros should continue at Palmeiras

Practically ruled out before the end of Libertadores, the case of Anderson Barros was evaluated by the board and took another direction. In silence, the executive worked hard and brought good results. He doesn’t like to show up, do interviews. It is the right profile sought by the new management.

Barros will have financial resources at his disposal. And he’s already been working on planning for the next season. At least five reinforcements should arrive: a centre-forward, a defender, a creative midfielder, a right-back and a defensive midfielder.

Felipe Melo must have his contract renewed. Internacional and Fluminense investigated the situation of the shirt 30, but nothing has moved so far.

The subject that most concerns the fans at the moment is Abel Ferreira. In a festive event for the third Libertadores title this Thursday, the coach said he still has a contract. The bond expires at the end of 2022.

Some outside clubs have been looking at Abel. Al Nassr received a negative from the coach, indicating a likely stay at Palmeiras.

