Palmeiras team poses for official photos with the two Libertadores cups

This Friday, the palm trees registered the official photos of the season on one of the football academy’s lawns. Players, members of the technical committee, directors and staff that make up the staff gathered next to the two Libertadores cups won this year.

Among the athletes that are part of the current squad, only Piquerez, Jorge, Danilo Barbosa, Matheus Fernandes, Deyverson and Dudu did not participate in the final phases of last season. The latter even played for two matches in the competition, but only in the group stage.

The photos at the Academy were Verdão’s only activity this Friday. Players did not carry out work on the field or in the internal CT premises.

“We are very happy and honored to be part of the team. Just enjoy the moment, celebrate and, on vacation, enjoy with the family. I don’t think it hits the mark yet, we haven’t scaled what we’ve done yet, but we’ve worked a lot . I’m sure that in a few years it will be history, and our children will see that we were part of it,” said Gustavo Gómez.

Palmeiras will return to the field next Monday, against Athletico Paranaense, at Arena da Baixada, at 19:00, in a match valid for the penultimate round of the Brazilian Championship. The main players of the squad have already received vacations in advance.

Leave your comment