Pamela Rosa and Rayssa Leal go to the street final at STU | skateboard

Praça Duó, in Barra da Tijuca, where the STU Open Rio takes place, caught fire this Saturday morning and afternoon. The semifinals of skate street took place showing a very high level of sport. The current two-time world champion Pamela Rosa and silver medalist Rayssa Leal easily qualified for the grand final. The skate fairy was in first place, Pamela finished the classification in second.
Pamela and Gabi celebrate together at the STU — Photo: Clara Casé
Rayssa Leal earns 4.07 and guarantees the highest maneuver score
The last heat, where Pamela and Rayssa competed, also yielded 3 more finalists. Gabi Mazetto, Virgina Fortes and Marina Gabriela join the fight for the great title.
Gabi, who finished fifth, competes for the first time with her daughter Liz in watching. Mazetto was a mother this year and is returning to racing on the tracks. Also highlighted are Marina Gabriela and Virginia Fortes. The girls competed at a very high intensity. Virginia finished third and Marina fourth.
Pamela Rosa improves on the second lap and receives a 5.81 score
Rounding out the list among the eight finalists: Giovana Dias, Ariadne Souza and Kamily Suiara. The female skate street finals take place on Sunday night, broadcast on sportv2.