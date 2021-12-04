‘Pangaré, can’t write’ · TV News

Former editor who had a career at Globo, Tonico Duarte detonated Ali Kamel, the station’s Journalism director, for firing veterans to reduce costs. The professional, who made history in the Sports department in São Paulo before the arrival of Tiago Leifert, called the executive a “pangaré” and stated that “he doesn’t know how to write”.

On his personal Facebook profile, Duarte shared a text from TV news which dealt with the dismissals of Renato Machado and Francisco José. Without mincing words, he criticized Kamel for the decision and even spoke ill of the messages written by the executive as a tribute to the dismissed ones.

“Ali Kamel’s melodramatic farewell letters. Since he doesn’t know how to write, they sound like the tacky bolerões of Carlos Alberto or Lindomar Castilho. I could sum it up to: ‘Uncle, you have a lot of white hair, it’s time to buy one farm and raise chickens'”, wrote Duarte.

“I worked with Gaspar, Zé Hamilton, Chico José, Isabela and Renatão, among others. They are all thoroughbreds of the profession. Whoever raffles them, a pangaré”, he continued, referring to the also dismissed Alberto Gaspar, José Hamilton Ribeiro and Isabela Assumption.

Isabela, by the way, commented on Duarte’s publication and said that she did not receive the famous letter from Kamel. “I couldn’t even! After all, in all these years, every time we met, in SP or Rio, he didn’t even say hi. He continued on, his gaze lost in the desert, not looking at me. I think he expected me to I prostrated myself at his feet, saying ‘Allah be praised!’ But I didn’t! So, no hello or goodbye! Better this way, truer, on both sides,” he blurted out.

The former editor revealed that his departure was also without a message from the boss. “That’s good, because writing isn’t a friend’s strongest point. An expert in, when he meets you, sticks his face in the phone to pretend he was deciding how TV Globo was going to cover World War III. A habit, in fact, copied by one boss whom the patuleia called Dona Água: colorless, odorless and tasteless.”

Tonico Duarte spent four decades in the corridors of Globo, helping to set up the station’s Sports department in the city of São Paulo and, in his last years, taking care of Nelson Motta’s column for Jornal da Globo. He left the channel in November 2019. At the time, he blurted out: “I tell my friends that the eye on the street winked at me today, after 40 years of TV Globo”.

Check out the editor’s review of Ali Kamel: