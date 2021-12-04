Pará could lose 450,000 doses because people didn’t get vaccinated, says Barbalho

The governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB), told the CNN this Friday (3) that the state is at risk of losing about 450,000 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 because “people are not going to get vaccinated”, and the immunizers are close to their expiration date.

“We are at risk of losing about 450,000 doses on the verge of winning because people aren’t going to get vaccinated. We made an effort, Pará bought 1 million doses of vaccines, we didn’t just wait for the Ministry of Health. All 144 municipalities in the state have vaccines”, he said.

According to Barbalho, Pará did not reach the mark of 50% of the population with the complete vaccination cycle. He stressed that immunization is the only solution for “society to return to normal life”.

“Certainly everyone in the state of Pará understands that life has to be ahead of any ideological issue, and science and research must be allies in this fight against the coronavirus,” he said.

Mandatory vaccination passport

To encourage the immunization of the population in the state against Covid-19, the government of Pará announced this Friday (3) that it will require proof of vaccination — also known as vaccine passport — from next Monday (6) in all establishments.

“The government has been following the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO), the organization of the state’s scientific committee, and made the fundamental decision to adopt a measure to encourage vaccination, encouragement and prestige for those who were vaccinated”, he said, referring to the right to move through establishments in the state.

“The vaccination passport with a tool for those who were vaccinated to have a regular and normal life. Those who chose not to be vaccinated, do not compromise the community, making us return to a state of deficiency in the health system”.