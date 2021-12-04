‘Paralympic athlete, I fulfilled my dream of walking into my wedding’ – 12/04/2021

“My fiance Luiz Matheus and I started planning our wedding in 2019. We’ve been together for three years, but the pandemic hasn’t hindered the preparations. We ended up choosing many suppliers over the internet and following directions from our ceremonialist. What hindered us was fear and the insecurity of not being able to do it. We got married civilly in 2020 and had the party just now, in late 2021. I don’t wanted me getting married too late because I didn’t know how long I could walk.

I am a Paralympic athlete at Praia Clube de swimming, in Uberlândia (MG). I have hereditary spastic paraparesis, a rare and progressive deficiency that gets worse over time. I can walk short distances, but I avoid doing that as much as possible. It hurts and hurts too much. Today, I consider myself 90% wheelchair dependent. But I always wanted to walk into my marriage and I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to fulfill that dream.

I told my stylist, Maisa Pires, that I wanted to walk to the altar. And the idea of ​​how it really happened was hers. My dress was very special. She did it in a way that made it very light, because the model couldn’t be heavy. They had hula hoops on the inside so that no cloth would come close to my foot and make me trip just in time.

Laila Suzigan Abate is a Paralympic athlete at Praia Clube de swimming, in Uberlândia (MG) Image: Disclosure

The first thing I closed in the wedding preparations was the dress. I already arrived with a specific model in mind and I took traditional tests, like all brides. The only difference was that we did a rehearsal of what it would be like for the day, to make me feel calmer.

My emotions affect my ability to walk, that’s why it was so important I be calm. When I’m nervous, cold, or tired, my legs shake and I can’t walk. So I took great care to keep myself calm and warm. That way, I could get to the altar the way I wanted.

Laila Suzigan Abate has hereditary spastic paraparesis, a rare and progressive disability. Image: I9 Image Factory

It was my neighbor, Patrick, who took me to the wedding. I asked him to keep turning off the air conditioning and to talk to me so I wouldn’t get nervous. We were talking all the way. I had to hold back a lot not to get emotional and get stuck at the time.

My husband didn’t know about my plans. He was very emotional and cried a lot.

When I saw him, at the entrance, already crying, I said: ‘Who wouldn’t cry?’ He said he wouldn’t get emotional, I’m more of a crybaby and everyone thought I was the one who would cry. But he was very nervous and cried horrors.

Even with the emotion, I managed to walk to the end. After that, my spine hurt for about three days. But it was better than we imagined.

Laila Suzigan Abate: ‘I don’t have much memory of people, but my ceremonialist says everyone cried’ Image: I9 Image Factory

I started with the song ‘Aleluia’, sung in Portuguese, and accompanied by my grandfather, Francisco, and my stepfather, Paulo. I don’t have much memory of people, but my ceremonialist says everyone cried. My father came from Recife for my wedding and gave my mother several tissues. But in the end, he was the one who needed them.”

Laila Suzigan Abate, 21 years old, Paralympic athlete, from Uberlândia (MG)