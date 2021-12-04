Parents indicted as accomplices to sniper are arrested by US police

The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the suspect in the Oxford High School shooting, were arrested early this Saturday (4) in Detroit, officials said.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were found on the first floor of an industrial building near where their vehicle was seen overnight, Detroit Police Spokesman Rudy Harper told CNN.

The Crumbleys were charged ​​on Friday (3) with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting their son, Ethan, is accused of carrying out on Tuesday (11/30), when four students were killed and seven others wounded. at Oxford High School.

Authorities have been looking for them since the couple missed their scheduled Friday afternoon hearing.

Authorities offered a reward of up to $10,000 (about R$56,000) for information that could lead to their arrest.

Two lawyers working with the couple said they left town on the night of the shooting “for their own safety” and were not fleeing.

But prosecutors were concerned about the couple’s escape, and authorities had trouble locating the Crumbleys after their son was prosecuted, a source told CNN.

An official told CNN the parents withdrew $4,000 (about $22,000) from an ATM in Rochester Hills, Michigan, on Friday.

Police were tracking the couple’s whereabouts through cell phone pings, but the signal dropped because the couple’s cell phones were turned off, the official said.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, was charged as an adult with terrorism, murder and other charges in the riot north of Detroit that also left seven people injured. The shooting was the deadliest in a US school since 2018 and the 32nd attack since August 1st.