Parents of US School Sniper Charged with Manslaughter – News

the parents of 15-year-old teenager who killed four classmates at an Oxford school, Michigan, were charged with manslaughter by US courts. The couple will respond for having bought the gun for their son as a Christmas present and ignored warning signs about the violence.

A search warrant was issued against James and Jennifer Crumbley, who would each face four counts of manslaughter this Friday, three days after authorities said their 15-year-old son, Ethan, executed the deadliest shooting in US schools in 2021.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told CNN that police were looking for the Crumbleys after the couple’s lawyer told authorities they had both stopped responding to messages.

“If they think they’re going to get away, they’re not,” Bouchard said, adding that a “troop” of detectives, as well as the FBI and the Federal Delegates Service, were looking for them.

Four days before the shooting, Ethan accompanied his father to a gun shop, where James Crumbley bought him a semi-automatic weapon, prosecutors said.

Later that day, Ethan posted pictures of the gun on social media, writing “I just got my new beauty today” and adding a heart emoji. His mother posted the next day that the two were “trying out their new Christmas gift,” Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

Michigan law prohibits anyone under the age of 18 from purchasing or possessing a firearm except in limited circumstances such as hunting with a license and adult supervision.

“These allegations are intended to hold the individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable and also to send a message: gun owners have a responsibility,” prosecutor Karen McDonald told a news conference this Friday.

Prosecutors described several frightening warning signs in the days leading up to the shooting at Oxford High School, about 60 km north of Detroit. On November 21, a teacher saw Ethan Crumbley researching ammunition on his cell phone during class and alerted school officials. They left messages for the young man’s mother, which were not answered.

In a text message to her son that day, prosecutors said, Jennifer Crumbley wrote, “Hahaha, I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.”

On the morning of the shooting, a teacher discovered a drawing Ethan Crumbley had made in which it depicted a gun, a bullet and a bleeding figure. The words “Blood Everywhere” and “Thoughts Don’t Stop—Help Me” were also written on the sheet, among other messages, according to McDonald.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were called to school, where they were instructed to put Ethan on mental health counseling within 48 hours, McDonald said. They “resisted” the idea of ​​taking their son home from school and did not search his backpack or ask about the gun, the prosecutor said.

The teenager returned to the classroom and then emerged from a bathroom at gunpoint, killing four students and injuring seven others, authorities said.

Copyright © Thomson Reuters.