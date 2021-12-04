Pawns break rules and suffer 2 punishments after party

The participants of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) broke two rules of the reality show survival manual after the 12th party, at dawn today, and suffered harsh punishments of cutting off running water and using the pool for 48 hours.

The first punishment was for a group mistake. At the end of the party, the production announced that all pedestrians should return to the headquarters, but Aline Mineiro, Sthe Matos, Dynho Alves, MC Gui and Mileide Mihaile chose to jump in the pool to prolong the dawn of enjoyment.

Right after triggering the punishment alarm, Solange Gomes, who was already in bed and ready to go to sleep, released the dogs.

There will be a heavy punishment to unbalance. You will see.

Dissatisfied with the gesture of the pawns, Bil Araújo decided to give a new punishment to the headquarters and took the microphone to provoke a new punishment from the production.

Will take punishment now too.

“Why are you doing this? It goes wrong too,” Solange declared angrily. “He’s going to take punishment. He’s going to take punishment,” Bil Araújo countered, without opening up for dialogue.

After the sounding of the two punishment sirens, the farmer of the week, Rico Melquiades, was called into the headquarters room to read the punishments for cutting the piped water and swimming pool for 4 hours to the participants.

According to page 14 of the survival manual, whenever the locution determines, the pedestrians must be confined inside the headquarters. According to page 15 of the survival manual, it is mandatory to use the microphone during the entire time spent in “A Fazenda”. For non-compliance with these rules, the whole group will be punished. You will be 48 hours without running water and 48 hours without the pool.

“Wow, I can’t believe it,” lamented Solange Gomes. “Water again,” criticized Marina Ferrari. “Of course, they stayed in the pool and didn’t come back inside the house. Cool”, nudged the ex-bathtub Gugu.

After Dayane Mello left, who deserves to win the reality show? 1.37% 24.29% 2.52% 1.01% 2.91% 27.46% 34.51% 2.93% 2.99% Total of 13631 wishes Validate your vote Incorrect text, please try again.

‘Chocolate Party’ sweetens night of the confined in ‘A Fazenda 13’