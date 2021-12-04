Pawns break rules and suffer 2 punishments after party

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 min ago Entertainment Comments Off on Pawns break rules and suffer 2 punishments after party 0 Views

The participants of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) broke two rules of the reality show survival manual after the 12th party, at dawn today, and suffered harsh punishments of cutting off running water and using the pool for 48 hours.

The first punishment was for a group mistake. At the end of the party, the production announced that all pedestrians should return to the headquarters, but Aline Mineiro, Sthe Matos, Dynho Alves, MC Gui and Mileide Mihaile chose to jump in the pool to prolong the dawn of enjoyment.

Right after triggering the punishment alarm, Solange Gomes, who was already in bed and ready to go to sleep, released the dogs.

There will be a heavy punishment to unbalance. You will see.

Dissatisfied with the gesture of the pawns, Bil Araújo decided to give a new punishment to the headquarters and took the microphone to provoke a new punishment from the production.

Will take punishment now too.

“Why are you doing this? It goes wrong too,” Solange declared angrily. “He’s going to take punishment. He’s going to take punishment,” Bil Araújo countered, without opening up for dialogue.

After the sounding of the two punishment sirens, the farmer of the week, Rico Melquiades, was called into the headquarters room to read the punishments for cutting the piped water and swimming pool for 4 hours to the participants.

According to page 14 of the survival manual, whenever the locution determines, the pedestrians must be confined inside the headquarters. According to page 15 of the survival manual, it is mandatory to use the microphone during the entire time spent in “A Fazenda”. For non-compliance with these rules, the whole group will be punished. You will be 48 hours without running water and 48 hours without the pool.

“Wow, I can’t believe it,” lamented Solange Gomes. “Water again,” criticized Marina Ferrari. “Of course, they stayed in the pool and didn’t come back inside the house. Cool”, nudged the ex-bathtub Gugu.

After Dayane Mello left, who deserves to win the reality show?

1.37%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

24.29%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.52%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.01%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.91%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

27.46%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

34.51%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.93%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.99%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 13631 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

‘Chocolate Party’ sweetens night of the confined in ‘A Fazenda 13’

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades, Marina Ferrari, Aline Mineiro and Mileide Mihaile - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 21

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades, Marina Ferrari, Aline Mineiro and Mileide Mihaile

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico, Marina, Mileide and Aline toast during party - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 21

The Farm 2021: Rico, Marina, Mileide and Aline toast during party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile enjoying the 'Chocolate' party - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 21

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile enjoying the ‘Chocolate’ party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro and Marina Ferrari at the party - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 21

A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro and Marina Ferrari at the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari enjoying the party - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 21

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari enjoying the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peoas during the party - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 21

The Farm 2021: Peoas during the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Decoration of the 'Chocolate Party' - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 21

The Farm 2021: Decorating the ‘Chocolate Party’

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari and Rico Melquiades during party - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 21

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari and Rico Melquiades at party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Decoration of the 'Chocolate Party' - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 21

The Farm 2021: Decorating the ‘Chocolate Party’

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Marcos & Belutti performs on the big screen of the party - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 21

The Farm 2021: Marcos & Belutti performs on the big screen of the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile warns pedestrians about the amount of drinks - Playback/PlayPlus

11 / 21

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile warns pedestrians about the amount of drinks

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves enjoying the 'Chocolate Party' - Reproduction/PlayPlus

12 / 21

The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves enjoying the ‘Chocolate Party’

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Marcos & Belutti performs on the big screen of the party - Reproduction/Playplus

13 / 21

The Farm 2021: Marcos & Belutti performs on the big screen of the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Marcos & Belutti performs on the big screen of the party - Reproduction/Playplus

14 / 21

The Farm 2021: Marcos & Belutti performs on the big screen of the party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves enjoy show - Reproduction/Playplus

15 / 21

A Fazenda 2021: Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves enjoy show

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes at the 'Chocolate' party - Reproduction/Playplus

16 / 21

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes at the ‘Chocolate’ party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro and Solange Gomes talk during a party - Reproduction/Playplus

17 / 21

The Farm 2021: Aline Mineiro and Solange Gomes talk during party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Sthe and Dynho recording videos during the party - Reproduction/Playplus

18 / 21

A Fazenda 2021: Sthe and Dynho recording videos during the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Aline Mineiro and Dynho Alves at the 'Festa Chocolate' - Reproduction/Playplus

19 / 21

A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro and Dynho Alves at the ‘Festa Chocolate’

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Aline Mineiro and Dynho Alves at the 'Festa Chocolate' - Reproduction/Playplus

20 / 21

A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro and Dynho Alves at the ‘Festa Chocolate’

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Marcos & Belutti agitate pedestrians at the 'Chocolate Party' - Reproduction/PlayPlus

21 / 21

The Farm 2021: Marcos & Belutti stir pedestrians at ‘Chocolate Party’

Play/PlayPlus

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Barbara becomes a rival’s assassin in a moment of delirium · TV News

For the viewer of Um Lugar ao Sol who still doesn’t see Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved