Pedro Rocha scores, Athletico-PR beats Cuiabá at home and moves away from Z4 – 12/03/2021

Athletico-PR beat Cuiabá by 1-0 tonight (3), at Arena da Baixada, in a game valid for the 35th round of the Brasileirão, and moved away from the relegation zone of the competition. The goal was scored by Pedro Rocha.

With the result, Hurricane went to 45 points and rose to 12th position in Serie A, removing the risk of falling to the Second. Mato Grosso’s Dourado remains with 43, in 16th place. Bahia, ranked 17th, has 40 points.

Athletico and Cuiabá return to the field next Monday (6), for the 36th round. Back at home, Alberto Valentim’s team faces Palmeiras, at 7pm (Brasilia time). At 20:00, at Arena Pantanal, Jorginho’s team receives Fortaleza.

Who did well: Pedro Rocha

Pedro Rocha’s first stage was not the best. But the shirt 32 came back on in the second half, finishing with danger after six minutes. And it was with his feet, at 13, that Athletico opened the scoring: the striker took advantage of Walter’s failure, dominated and kicked firmly to send the ball into the net.

Who was wrong: Walter

Until the beginning of the final stage, the goalkeeper of Cuiabá played a safe game in Curitiba, helping his team to reach its goal: not being leaked and scoring away from home. However, Walter made a decisive flaw in the Hurricane’s goal, when he went wrong and slapped Nikão’s cross into the middle of the area, where Pedro Rocha appeared to send the ball into the back of the net.

Athletico pressures, suffers to drill a bolt and wins with Pedro Rocha

Making the game play at the Arena da Baixada, Athetico was dominant throughout the match: they had more possession and submitted more times, taking danger from Nikão, Terans and Erick. However, the team suffered to pierce the opponent’s bolt. The scenario changed 13 minutes into the final stage, when Pedro Rocha opened the scoring. Hurricane continued to be in danger until the end of the match, but ended its victory with the minimum score in the capital of Paraná.

Cuiabá closes, but concedes a goal in a defense failure

Cuiabá entered the field willing to return from the duel against Athletico with at least one point. Jorginho’s team played closed and tried to hold the attack from Hurricane. In the first stage, the strategy worked, and the visitors suffered little, almost reaching the goal with Jenison, who stopped in a great defense by Santos. In the second half, however, the hosts opened the scoring after Walter’s failure and the defenders’ ‘sleepy’ reaction, who watched Pedro Rocha’s submission. the tentit forced the Dourado to advance, but without creating good opportunities to tie.

game timeline

After a goalless first half, despite the insistence of Athletico-PR, the ball only found the net in the second half, on 13 minutes, with a goal from Pedro Rocha.

Seldom required, Santos decides in a dangerous bid

With Cuiabá’s defensive posture throughout the first 60 minutes of the game, goalkeeper Santos was little required during the match. However, at 30 of the first half, Jenison received a shot in the area and, free, headed for a great defense by the Hurricane archer.

Terans loses game against Palmeiras after taking a long time to leave

Attacking midfielder David Terans will be out of the game against Palmeiras, next Monday (6). Upon being replaced by Pedrinho, the Uruguayan took a long time to leave and received a yellow card. He was hanging so he’s suspended from the next round.

DATASHEET

Athletico-PR 1 x 0 Cuiabá

Date: 12/03/2021

Hour: 7 pm (from Brasilia)

Local: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)

Assistants: Celso Éder Alexandre (SC) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

Yellow cards: Nico Hernández (Athletico-PR), Fernando Canesin (Athletico-PR), Terans (Athletico-PR) and Zé Ivaldo (Athletico-PR); Walter (Cuiabá), Marllon (Cuiabá), João Lucas (Cuiabá), Rafael Gava (Cuiabá), Clayson (Cuiabá) and Elton (Cuiabá)

Red cards: Clayson (Cuiabá)

Goals: Pedro Rocha (Athletico-PR), at 13′ of the 2nd time.

Athletic-PR: Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nicolás Hernández (Bissoli); Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini (Fernando Canesin) and Abner; Nikão, David Terans (Pedrinho) and Pedro Rocha (Zé Ivaldo). Technician: Alberto Valentine.

Cuiabá: Walter; João Lucas, Marllon (Uillian Correia), Paulão and Uendel; Camilo, Rafael Gava and Pepê (Cabrera); Felipe Marques, Max (Clayson) and Jenison (Elton). Technician: Jorge.