People who died from Covid in November did not boost the vaccine

People who died from Covid-19 in Curitiba last November had not taken the booster dose of the vaccine against the disease. The information was passed on by the infectious disease physician at the Municipal Health Department, Marion Burger, in an interview with Band B this Friday (3).

Photo: Daniel Castellano / SMCS

According to the Covid Panel, the capital recorded 48 deaths in November. Of these, 29 were women (60.4%) and 19 men (39.6%). More than 70% of victims were over 60 years old (34 people). In relation to risk factors, all the dead had some comorbidity.

“What is striking is that people who died in the last month had not received the booster dose when they were more than four or five months after the vaccination. So, this calls on all of us the responsibility to carry out the vaccination according to what is recommended, because that is what gives us one of the forms of prevention”, said the City Hall doctor.

Curitiba has been showing a reduction in Covid-19 indexes. Marion Burger attributes this to vaccination. According to the Secretariat’s data, about 80.5% of the city’s inhabitants have already received at least one dose of the immunizing agent. In relation to the fully immunized population (with two doses or a single dose), coverage reaches 72.5% this Friday.

“What we have observed is that the number of cases and deaths has decreased in all age groups, but this has been happening in recent months much more clearly in the population with full vaccination and now in the second semester in those people with the booster of the vaccine,” he said .

Despite this, the doctor mentions that the vaccine does not exclude the possibility of hospitalization, hence the importance of maintaining basic preventive care, such as using a mask, social distance and frequent hand hygiene.