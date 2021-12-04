Pétala Barreiros speaks out after having accounts blocked by the Court | famous

THE influencer Pétala Barreiros spoke in the afternoon this Friday (3rd) regarding the blocking of assets determined by the Court. In the decision, the TJSP (São Paulo State Court of Justice) decided to pledge the influencer’s assets for the payment of a debt of more than BRL 30,000 that she has with her former partner, the businessman Marcos Araújo, owner of Audio Mix and Villa Mix.

the case was exclusively revealed by the column Erlan Bastos ON OFF this morning. This amount corresponds to an old lawsuit filed by the businessman against Pétala. At the time, he requested, and the Court accepted, that the influencer did not speak about the legal proceedings involving the two parties. Petal, however, did not comply with the determination and continued talking about the case on social networks.

In the case of Pétala Barreiros, she did not pay the amount of R$ 32,628.22 that she owes Marcos, and therefore, to Justice determined the seizure of assets. The influencer used Instagram stories to talk about the issue with her followers and also stated that she is waiting for Justice to arrive at her house at any time to make the arrest.

“There was a note from a journalist about a blockade of goods in my name, you know what it is about. The court determined that every time I told my story here on Instagram, I would have to pay a fine. This fine amounted to BRL 100,000, we ended up appealing until it reached BRL 30,000“, began the blogger.

“They [Justiça] they tried to block things in my name, get money, goods, but there was nothing, and now I’m waiting for them to come here, because they want to see what’s valuable here to block. And I’m waiting, they’ll come here, get something, fridge, stove, microwave“, said Petal, saying that their lawyers are trying to resolve the situation.

Controversies

At the end of last month, Pétala Barreiros used her Instagram account to commemorate the decision of the São Paulo Court to give her unilateral custody of her children, Lorenzo, 6, and Lucas, 11 months. Both are the result of his relationship with businessman Marcos Araújo. “Glory to God I’m so happy“, said the influencer, in a series of stories published on the social network.

“I’m trembling that my lawyer just called me that my children’s unilateral custody is mine. Since God is faithful, my heart was very apprehensive. We pray and deliver the judge’s decision into the Lord’s hands“, said Petal. For months, she fought in court with her ex. She also accused her former partner of assault and rape. He is currently dating Lívia Andrade.

On October 22, the EM OFF exclusively published the result of the DNA carried out in September who confirmed that the owner of Villa Mix is ​​the biological father of Lucas, the youngest son of Petal. “The paternity of Marcos Aurélio Santos de Araújo in relation to Lucas Jaime Barreiros, son of Pétala Gabriely Barreiros, cannot be excluded by the system of DNA polymorphisms in all analyzed loci, with a probability of paternity of 99.9999999999%”.

The exam was taken in September and resulted in many fights. On the occasion, Petála’s sister, Yanka Barreiros, used social media to share the moment when the influencer left the place where the blood of Lucas and her ex-partner were collected. In the video shared on Instagram, she shows that Lívia Andrade, the businessman’s current girlfriend, attended the site.