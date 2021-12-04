Pétala Barreiros suffers lien on property after talking about Marcos Araújo

Pétala Barreiros was fined by the courts after talking about matters involving his ex, Marcos Araújo, president of Audiomix. In January of this year, the businessman got a favorable decision that prevents his ex from touching his name in any media.

“The court determined that every time I told my story here on Instagram, I would have to pay a fine. This fine reached BRL 100,000 and we appealed, until it reached the amount of BRL 30,000”, began the influencer in Instagram stories.

“They tried to block things in my name, to get money, goods, but there was nothing. Now I’m waiting for them to come here to my house, for them to see what’s of value here, to block. They’ll come here to get something , I don’t know. Refrigerator, stove, microwave?”, said Petal.

Last month, she got unilateral custody of Lucas, 6, and Lorenzo, 11 months, her children with Marcos.

understand the case

Earlier this year, Pétala Barreiros accused Marcos Araújo of aggression and betrayal. At the time, in a series of published videos, the influencer stated that she only spoke about the matter because of questions from her followers and revealed that she was still receiving threats for having spoken out about the case. The relationship with the entrepreneur began when she was 14 years old.

Marcos managed to prevent Petal from touching his name in any media. Already the influencer got a protective measure against the ex.

The subject came up again after Lívia Andrade, Marcos’ current girlfriend, accompanied him during Lucas’ DNA test. Shortly thereafter, following Stories published on Instagram, Petal said that Marcos cut off her children’s health insurance and that she had received an eviction order.