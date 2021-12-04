Pix may have new functions, such as automatic debit and installment payment

Pix, an instant payment method created by the Central Bank a little over a year ago, quickly became popular, becoming part of the routine of millions of Brazilians. To get an idea, since its launch, the system has been used more than 1.6 billion times and handled over R$4 trillion.

According to BC, in September this year, transactions made by Pix surpassed those made by bank slips, TEDs, DOCs and checks added together. Since its implementation by the Central Bank, Pix has been undergoing continuous changes and advances.

The most recent ones can be mentioned: Pix Saque and Pix Troco, which were released on November 29th. For 2022, the organization has already announced two new updates and confirmed that it has been studying the possibility of implementing other modes of use in the system in the near future.

Pix Updates for 2022

According to the Central Bank, there is a plan to implement Pix Cobrança and launch automatic debit to Pix. O Pix Collection it already has its implementation defined. Through this update, the user will be able to enter due dates for payment at a future date, as well as include interest, fines, additions, discounts and other rebates.

In relation to Pix automatic debit, the bank’s objective when implementing this tool is to “facilitate recurring payments”.

Make transactions via Pix without an internet connection

The Central Bank also announced that users will be able to do Pix transactions when not connected to the internet.

According to the entity, there are studies and discussions being carried out to find a way of initiation by QR Code generated by the payer in offline mode.

Payment in installments with Pix

Another novelty that may be launched is the payment in installments with Pix. But the Central Bank informs that this functionality is still under internal study and has no launch date.

Other features are being studied by the entity, such as the Pix by approximation and carrying out international transactions through the system.